The enduring appeal of Jack Thompson

THERE will be a standing ovation tonight for Australian acting icon Jack Thompson, who of course likes to call the Coffs Coast home, in his spare time between television and film sets.

The much loved Hearnes Lake resident will be the guest of honour on Win TV's Show Me The Movie! at 7.30pm.

Jack will drop by during a game of "Unusual Suspects".

The surprise entrance of the film legend excites a response that is a testimony to his enduring appeal.

Jane Harber strikes hard for another win alongside Underbelly actor Damian Walshe-Howling and sports-loving comedian Tegan Higginbotham.

Is it Joel Creasey's night to get a win on the board? Neighbours favourite Madeleine West and Charlie Pickering, the host of The Weekly, have secured their cinephile hats on tightly over in Joel's corner.

Show Me The Movie!

Tonight at 7.30pm.

On the WIN Network.