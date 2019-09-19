Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Superintendent Mark Holahan retires. 19 SEPT 2019
Superintendent Mark Holahan retires. 19 SEPT 2019
News

The end of an era for Coffs/Clarence police

Jasmine Minhas
19th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER four decades of service, former Coffs/Clarence Superintendent Mark Holahan has hung up the navy blue hat.

Mr Holahan, who held the helm as Commander from the late '90s, was farewelled by his colleagues in a walkout ceremony held at Coffs Harbour Police Station today.

"When I sit back and reflect upon it I often wonder why some people can do 40 years and some struggle, and I have no answer to that," he said.

"All I can say is that I enjoyed everyday of my policing career - almost everyday. Some days were a struggle.

"I think about some of those jobs we've all been to, how we enter into people's lives when they're at their most vulnerable and they need a shoulder to cry on.

"This job is about what we do as a team, and how we as a team can make our community feel safe and secure. That's all that matters."

Mr Holahan was recently listed in The Advocate's 'Most Influential' list for the extraordinary changes he had overseen during his long tenure as Superintendent.

Falling crime rates, the opening of the new Justice Centre, new proactive policing strategies and the strengthening of relationships with neighbouring commands are just some of his achievements.

In his departing message Mr Holahan said he hoped the recent boost in police numbers announced by the NSW Government might help alleviate the hardships faced by his colleagues.

"For the years I was commander at Coffs/Clarence it was a challenging time, but we got through.

 

Superintendent Mark Holahan retires.
Superintendent Mark Holahan retires.

 

"(The numbers) still don't change the workloads, it still doesn't change the pressure police are under, but it makes it a little bit better from where we started."

Watched on by friends and family, Mr Holahan embraced and officially passed on the baton to Superintendent Steve Clarke.

"This place has been run exceptionally well for an exceptionally long period of time - long before I got here," Supt Steve Clarke said.

"It's a very difficult job and it takes a very special person, like this man here, to run this place."

coffs clarence police district mark holahan superintendent
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Teen scampers onto rocks to avoid shark attack

    premium_icon Teen scampers onto rocks to avoid shark attack

    News VIDEO: Surfers escape two close calls on same beach this week.

    Member-owned credit union announces strong profit

    Member-owned credit union announces strong profit

    News bcu announces net profit after tax in its group financial statements.

    Revealed: NSW’s 50 most rapidly shrinking schools

    premium_icon Revealed: NSW’s 50 most rapidly shrinking schools

    Education "Parents are opting for private and selective schools"

    Community spirit rises from the ashes

    premium_icon Community spirit rises from the ashes

    News Justin Gilbert and his family have lost just short of everything.