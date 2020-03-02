The end of a ‘long and challenging fire season’

Nana Glen 12-11-2019, Fire fighters battled the Liberation Trail bush fire that reached emergency level at Nana Glen, West of Coffs Harbour as strong winds pushed it towards the town. Photo Frank Redward

FLOODING rains and continuous soaking showers have brought an early end to the Bush Fire Danger Period on the Mid North Coast.

The Mid North Coast Team, comprising of the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Local Government Areas traditionally see an end to the Danger Period on March 31 each year.

Due to recent rainfall and milder weather conditions, the fire season finished on the weekend.

District Co-ordinator Rachael Eggins advised from midnight on Saturday, February 29, fire permits will not be required for Coffs Harbour and Bellingen.

“Even though fire permits will not be required, anyone undertaking burning activities must still provide 24 hours notice to their neighbours, and register their burn by phoning 6653 1097 at least one hour before lighting.”

“It has been a long and challenging fire season, and while conditions are much milder now, there is still the potential for fires to escape and threaten property if not managed correctly.”

For information on planning and preparing for fire, visit myfireplan.com.au.

Information on hazard reduction or volunteering can be found at rfs.nsw.gov.au or by contacting the Coffs Harbour Fire Control Centre on 6651 6133.