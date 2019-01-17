The end of a baking dynasty?

WHETHER it's a midnight muffin or a mid-morning meat pie, Cutty's Cakes in the heart of Harbour Drive has been the go-to place for baked goods for almost four decades.

Many a local has hoovered down a Cutty's sausage roll or vanilla slice, or blown out the candles on one of their birthday cakes, but the time has come for the Cutmore family dynasty to hang up the baking aprons and the "for sale' is now hanging out the front of this landmark bakery.

Husband and wife team, Peter and Kaylene, along with their adult children Rebecca (Bec) and Shane have been sifting flour and kneading dough for long enough and are looking forward to semi retirement, new adventures and the chance of an occasional sleep-in.

"My phone nearly melted last night with people thinking we were closing,” Bec said.

"We're definitely not closing the business, we're selling it.”

The smell of freshly baked treats has been wafting through the city centre for many years thanks to the Cutmore family. Peter Cutmore has been a baker since he was 15, completing his apprentice in his father's bakery, Mac's Cakes, which was located where the National Bank stands today. Eventually it was time to move out on his own and Peter opened Cutty's Cakes with his wife Kaylene. His children joined the family business as they got older and the rest is part of the Coffs Coast's tasty history.

"Me and my brother Shane are also both bakers,” Bec said.

"It's a pretty busy life, I also have a young family and volunteer with the SES.”

It was a family decision to list the business.

"It's being offered as 'walk-in walk-out' but it all depends on the buyers, if they need a hand we can certainly share our skills for a while as well as our recipes.”

Those prized recipes include the secrets behind mouth-watering custard tarts, apple turnovers, potato pies and their ever popular, cheese and bacon pie.

"Our pies and sausage roles are big sellers but we're also known for baking the old-fashioned favourites - things like cream horns, neenish tarts and matchsticks.”

Many well wishers have taken to the Cutty's Cakes Facebook page to wish the family well in their retirement and any new ventures.

Facebook feedback about the news Cutty's Cakes is up for sale. Wendy Andrews

The business at 86 Harbour Drive, is being offered for sale through local agent John F. Sercombe at Coffs Property Estate Agents, 6652 1788 or 0429 483 300.