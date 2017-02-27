The East Timorese man bringing smiles to Coffs kids

"The kids here are very intelligent and clever. They have a lot of equipment to teach with here, but back in my school they have nothing. It's very new to me,” said Serafim.

WITH his great sense of humour and infectious smile that lights up the whole playground, Serafim Di Costa has become a favourite among the kids at Banksia Pre-School.

The visiting teacher sits among the students entertaining and educating them with various toys and equipment, a stark difference from the school he teaches at in his home country of East Timor.

"The kids here are very intelligent and clever. They have a lot of equipment to teach with here, but back in my school they have nothing. It's very new to me,” he said.

Serafim is from the village of Railaco Craic working at a pre-school, known as a Teka. The Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak is hosting the 29-year-old so he can learn about pre-school systems in Australia and gain experience.

He's here for two weeks, having just spent some time in Inverell, and soon in Port Macquarie and Brisbane.

Banksia teacher Sandra Vout said Serafim's visit has been an "amazing cultural experience” for the school.

"It's been really interesting, we've never had an experience like this. The regulations are all new to him, so I've been explaining the different things we've been doing,” she said.

"He can speak four languages, and he's been teaching our children Indonesian. He's even translated stories to read to the children.

"The kids have taken to him wonderfully.”

Despite saying he's having a great time, Serafim admits he's been surprised by the differences.

"When children come to school here, they are taken by their parents, but at home they come with their siblings,” he said.

"We also start at eight and finish 12, but here school finishes at six.

Serafim will soon be leaving Coffs, and admits it won't be easy.

"The kids are always welcome at my school, I would love for them to come visit my country.”