The Drake takes flight as Hodder seals Cup Day double

Jockey Belinda Hodder rode The Drake expertly at Coffs Harbour to win the COFFS HARBOUR TOYOTA DANIEL BAKER SHOWCASE SPRINT (1200 METRES) for trainer Jenny Graham on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Photo: Adam Hourigan

THE Drake powered his way to a fifth win for his Port Macquarie stable at Coffs Harbour on Thursday.

The Jenny Graham-trained six-year-old gelding was too strong for his opponents to capture the $50,000 Coffs Harbour Toyota Daniel Baker Showcase Sprint (1200m).

The son of Smart Missile claimed a fifth career win as Grafton jockey steered home for a second win on the day.

Originally with John Sargent the gelding was always in trouble, playing up behind barriers a specialty.

“We think that when he gets in there (saddling enclosure) he just wants to go,” said part owner Glenn Adams.

“You can put a two-year-old child on him at home.”

Fellow owner Billy Wilson, bred and reared the gelding.

“As you know he’s got a bit of form,” Wilson told Sky Thoroughbred Central’s Gary Kliese in a post-race interview.

“He hasn’t been easy.”

Jenny Graham, Glenn Adams said, has done a mighty job with him. She and Hodder “have found the secret to him”, Adams added.

“Jenny’s done a remarkable job with him,” Adams said.