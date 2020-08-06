The Drake takes flight as Hodder seals Cup Day double
THE Drake powered his way to a fifth win for his Port Macquarie stable at Coffs Harbour on Thursday.
The Jenny Graham-trained six-year-old gelding was too strong for his opponents to capture the $50,000 Coffs Harbour Toyota Daniel Baker Showcase Sprint (1200m).
The son of Smart Missile claimed a fifth career win as Grafton jockey steered home for a second win on the day.
Originally with John Sargent the gelding was always in trouble, playing up behind barriers a specialty.
“We think that when he gets in there (saddling enclosure) he just wants to go,” said part owner Glenn Adams.
“You can put a two-year-old child on him at home.”
Fellow owner Billy Wilson, bred and reared the gelding.
“As you know he’s got a bit of form,” Wilson told Sky Thoroughbred Central’s Gary Kliese in a post-race interview.
“He hasn’t been easy.”
Jenny Graham, Glenn Adams said, has done a mighty job with him. She and Hodder “have found the secret to him”, Adams added.
“Jenny’s done a remarkable job with him,” Adams said.