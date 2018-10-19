The dog years of support that truly matter in Coffs

MILESTONE: Kerrie Byles from BCU, Linda Daisley and Nikki Cougle from Coffs Base Hospital, Rita Langler and Jeremy Hill from Guide Dogs and Annie Meney from OPSM.

MILESTONE: Kerrie Byles from BCU, Linda Daisley and Nikki Cougle from Coffs Base Hospital, Rita Langler and Jeremy Hill from Guide Dogs and Annie Meney from OPSM. Rachel Vercoe

NEXT time you have a handful of coins at the supermarket and see that iconic guide dog, just remember that Guide Dogs NSW/ACT has helped more than 4000 people with vision loss on the mid-north coast.

That's the importance of the work, carried out by Guide Dogs NSW/ACT, which over three decades has largely been funded by the community's generosity.

This week, the organisation is celebrating a major milestone in delivering services for people with sight loss.

"We're proud to have been a part of the Coffs Harbour community for 30 years, or 210 dog years, and we're well known by local health professionals and the general public,” Guide Dogs Coffs Harbour team manager Jeremy Hill said.

"Most people in our local community know someone who has sight loss and chances are they were assisted by their local guide dog service.

With the demand for guide dogs services increasing due to age related sight loss, the organisation is incredibly grateful for the support it receives.

"As we receive only five percent of our funding from the government, we rely on the public's generosity to fund our services. It's because of the support from the local community that we've been able to continue to expand and assist people with sight loss, for that we are incredibly thankful.

Major achievements reached over the past three decades include developing children's services and school holiday mobility programs, developing a regional training program in Coffs Harbour and the set up of low vision clinics across northern NSW in partnership with local optometrists.