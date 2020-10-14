‘THE DOC’: Popular Comet at ease in the bush

Jayden Conaghan has recently completed his final exams on the way to becoming a doctor. He will begin a two-year contract at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus next year.

Jayden Conaghan has recently completed his final exams on the way to becoming a doctor. He will begin a two-year contract at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus next year.

WHEN you grow up in a town of just a few-hundred people, it's understandable you might be drawn to a career in the regions.

Coffs Harbour has been lucky enough to count Jayden Conaghan as a resident since 2019, when he took up the opportunity to finish off his medical training outside of metropolitan Sydney.

Having grown up in Clarke Creek - a small town halfway between Rockhampton and Mackay - and trained in Griffith, Mr Conaghan said he was looking for a change from the city life.

"I had always been interested in health and particularly rural health. It has been amazing (in Coffs Harbour)."

That decision has well and truly paid off, with the soon-to-be doctor being offered a two-year contract at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus after the successful completion of his final exams.

Life in Coffs has been made significantly better since being well and truly welcomed into the fold at the Coffs Harbour Comets rugby league club.

Conaghan has played rugby league since he was eight and joining the local league sides has been a helpful way to meet new people as he moved around for his medical training.

"It has been awesome. They have been amazing for me and so supportive, especially through my exams," he said.

"The whole club is really kind and welcoming, (it's) a lovely community."

Comets president Steve Gooley recently posted his congratulations on the club's facebook page and judging by the response, "The Doc" has been a popular figure.

"Jayden Conaghan had his first season with the Comets in 2019 and was the Coffs Comets best back. He was consistent, dependable and very solid all year," Mr Gooley said.

"If ever a person had a calling to be a doctor it was this man. Caring, compassionate and impeccably well mannered, it is hard to pick anything wrong with him."

"You are going to be a tremendous Doctor. You are a magnificent young man and we are beside ourselves with pride to call you one of ours."

Prising doctors away from the metropolitan centres has long been an issue for regional Australia and staff shortages in the health industry are an all to common problem.

Organisations like the Rural Doctors Network have been working on ways to try and reverse the trend and a key part of their focus has been advocating for health professionals to train in regional areas.

It was something Mr Conaghan was particularly aware of and understood the likelyhood of someone opting to pursue a career in the regions was greatly increased if they trained there.

"There is a definite movement toward training students with a rural background ... and if you train or pick students from those areas you start to see numbers grow," he said.

"It is not a quick process but I am definitely positive about the future."

As for his own career, Mr Conaghan said he was lucky in that Coffs Harbour offered a number of pathways for career progression, including GP and palliative care training.

They are both specialisations he is particularly keen on pursuing.

"Coffs is a good regional training centre for generalist areas … usually you would have to go back to the Sydney, Newcastle or Brisbane" he said.

"To have those training opportunities outside of those larger centres is really good for someone like me who would prefer to say rural."

So when it is put to him that he might just be a country boy at heart, he laughs.

"I am definitely more comfortable out of the city."