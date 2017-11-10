Menu
The day to remember the fallen

NOT FORGOTTEN: Have a minute's silence at 11am to remember the people who fought for our country.
AT THE going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.

Tomorrow, 99 years ago, the four-year battle that was World War II came to an end.

To remember fallen soldiers, every year on November 11 a minute's silence is held.

This year, defence organisations will hold Remembrance Day ceremonies to pay tribute to the brave souls who fought for our country.

RAAF Association Coffs Harbour and District Branch will hold a Remembrance Day get-together for morning tea, lunch and a social gathering.

Serving and ex-serving RAAF or other defence aviation members are welcome to join today from 10.30am at Boambee Creek Reserve.

The Coffs Harbour RSL sub-branch will start its service at the cenotaph at 11am with a one-minute silence.

Poppies are available from C.ex Coffs.

