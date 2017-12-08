Menu
The day equality prevailed

Matthew Deans

THE bill to legalise same-sex marriage was sent to the Governor-General the first thing yesterday so it could be approved and made into law as soon as possible.

The marriage equality laws cleared parliament unchanged on Thursday evening after a marathon debate lasting 56 hours, passing without additional religious protections.

The chamber and public gallery erupted into cheers, with the crowd and politicians rising to their feet clapping and hugging one another.

Same-sex couples will be able to lodge formal intentions to wed from this Saturday, before getting married from January 9.

Gay couples who tied the knot overseas will have their unions officially recognised as soon as the laws gain royal ascent.

"What a day! What a day for love, for equality, for respect. Australia has done it,” Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told parliament just before the bill passed.

All but four MPs sat on the opposite site of the chamber for the final count.

Although Australia's postal vote resulted in a resounding win for the 'Yes' vote, members of parliament were not legally obligated to follow that decision.

Outspoken Queenslander Bob Katter - who earlier in the day argued same-sex couples were trying to "steal” the word 'gay' - was joined by Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, Maranoa MP David Littleproud and McMillan MP Russell Broadbent as the only members of the lower house not to vote 'Yes'.

It's unclear how many MPs abstained from voting, although there are reports it could have been up to 12.

The Australian yesterday named Tony Abbott, Andrew Hastie, Michael Sukkar, Kevin Andrews, Scott Morrison, Alex Hawke and George Christensen as among those members of parliament.

