The danger of leaving your dog in the car

BOILING POINT: In this hot weather never leave dogs in the car.

AFTER a trip to the beach, it might seem like a good idea to run into the corner store and leave your dog in the car but the danger is it only takes six minutes for an animal to die from heat stroke.

RSPCA NSW is urging pet owners to not leave dogs unattended in cars and take extra precautions to help ensure animals have constant access to water and shade, as potentially lethal heat stress can develop extremely quickly in hot weather.

Last summer, RSPCA NSW received almost 300 reports of animals with potential heat stress and just shy of 80 complaints of pets locked in cars.

Multiple dogs died of avoidable heat stress and RSPCA NSW is pleading with pet owners to take heed and not repeat last summer.

"It's apparent some people are just not getting the message that a parked car is no place for a dog. It can be lethal, as we see all too often,” comments RSPCA NSW chief inspector David O'Shannessy. "Cars parked in the sun can reach temperatures in excess of 80 degrees Celsius, and can remain dangerously hot even if the windows are open.

"If a dog dies from being left in a car, the owner can receive a $22,000 fine and a two-year prison sentence. Parked cars are death traps. Just don't do it.”