Menu
Login
News

The danger of leaving your dog in the car

BOILING POINT: In this hot weather never leave dogs in the car.
BOILING POINT: In this hot weather never leave dogs in the car. shanecotee
Rachel Vercoe
by

AFTER a trip to the beach, it might seem like a good idea to run into the corner store and leave your dog in the car but the danger is it only takes six minutes for an animal to die from heat stroke.

RSPCA NSW is urging pet owners to not leave dogs unattended in cars and take extra precautions to help ensure animals have constant access to water and shade, as potentially lethal heat stress can develop extremely quickly in hot weather.

Last summer, RSPCA NSW received almost 300 reports of animals with potential heat stress and just shy of 80 complaints of pets locked in cars.

Multiple dogs died of avoidable heat stress and RSPCA NSW is pleading with pet owners to take heed and not repeat last summer.

"It's apparent some people are just not getting the message that a parked car is no place for a dog. It can be lethal, as we see all too often,” comments RSPCA NSW chief inspector David O'Shannessy. "Cars parked in the sun can reach temperatures in excess of 80 degrees Celsius, and can remain dangerously hot even if the windows are open.

"If a dog dies from being left in a car, the owner can receive a $22,000 fine and a two-year prison sentence. Parked cars are death traps. Just don't do it.”

Coffs Coast Advocate
Your opportunity for a guilt free re-gift

Your opportunity for a guilt free re-gift

Start the new year with a good deed and donate your clean, unwanted items.

Enjoy resort-style living in stunning country surrounds

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

White spot fear brings fishing exclusion zone to NSW

WASH IT: Anglers are encouraged to keep fishing gear, boat and trailer clean to prevent the spread of white spot disease.

Recreational anglers banned from around Yamba prawn farms

Slow night in Newport to Coffs yacht race

The Steve Proud owned and skippered Swish is in the hunt for line honours in the 2017 Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race.

Leaders in Newport to Coffs race round Seal Rocks as sun rises.

Local Partners