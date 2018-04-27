The Crocodile Hunter remembered in zoo's biggest day

"The Crocodile Hunter" attracts the attention of "Agro" a 14 foot long saltwater crocodile at his theme park Australia Zoo. The Crocodile Hunter died on September 4, 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary underwater.

"The Crocodile Hunter" attracts the attention of "Agro" a 14 foot long saltwater crocodile at his theme park Australia Zoo. The Crocodile Hunter died on September 4, 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary underwater. TONY PHILLIPS

THE life and legacy of the one and only Crocodile Hunter will be recognised today in Australia Zoo's biggest day.

Steve Irwin Day remembers the larger-than-life man and his unwavering love for all wildlife.

The Zoo will celebrate his legacy with free entry on offer for all those wearing khaki.

Bindi Irwin said Steve's fight for conservation is a job all Australians need to contribute.

"Dad urged us all to come with him on this journey to save wildlife," she said.

"It was his mission, the reason he was put on this planet and every day we honour him by following in his footsteps.

"No matter where you live, each and every one of us can make a difference in our own backyards to ensure that we can live harmoniously alongside our precious wildlife."

This year is particularly important for the Irwin family as it marks the year that Steve Irwin was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the recent world premiere of Crikey! It's the Irwins.

For 12 years one of the world's greatest conservationists has been remembered for the passion he brought to the world's stage with one key objective, to protect and preserve our environment and its wildlife.

The newly launched Animal Planet documentary series is bringing khaki back and spreading the conservation message as each episode embarks on a behind the scenes adventure featuring Terri, Bindi and Robert.

"Australia Zoo is such a special place for mum, Robert and I because we feel closest to dad here and we can continue his goal of connecting people with wildlife and encouraging them to love wildlife, because it is then that they will become true conservationists," Bindi said.