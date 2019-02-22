New $5 cult Aldi snack fans love

Fried halloumi is a crowd favourite, so why not crumb it and sell it in bulk?

Aldi is famous for its cult food products.

Last year it was the discount chain's Le Pave cheese that had shoppers racing for the refrigerated aisle.

Now another cheese is causing a frenzy - this time because it comes in the form of Halloumi fries. The product has been so popular in the UK, there is a limit of two boxes per customer.

So when one customer spotted boxes of lightly crumbed halloumi sticks in the frozen section of their local Aldi, they knew it would be un-Australian not to share the good news.

Bargain hunter group, Aldi Lovers Australia, posted about the cheesy find this week.

The 'Specially Selected' halloumi fries were stocked in UK Aldi stores last year and seem to have emerged in recent months down under.

The Aldi Lovers Australia account told its 80,000 Instagram followers that halloumi fries packs were spotted in select Aldi stores for $4.99.

Naturally, people went nuts, with many declaring their next stop of the day would be at the nearest Aldi, followed by their oven.

The account did some follow up research and discovered that the crispy treats are currently available in Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.

News.com.au reached out to Aldi to find out which stores fans can get their cheesy fix at.

The customer sent their discovery into the Aldi Lovers Australia Instagram account.

Crispy on the outside, hot and gooey on the inside.

It's the perfect snack to get us through the colder months as they approach.

The Good Aldi Samaritan also posted a follow up post, with their halloumi fries dished up.

The finished product for just $5.

The fries are so popular, people have taken to social media to profess their love for the fried snack, or post call-outs for special deliveries.

But it's not just Aussies that love their deep fried halloumi.

In the United Kingdom, residents are so intimately acquainted with halloumi fries that Aldi has had to implement a two box cap on customers.

In another cruel twist for British halloumi fries fans, Aldi announced that halloumi fries would be a 'seasonal product' from 2018 onward.

This is, of course, ludicrous, as we all know halloumi can be eaten on any day, in any way.

British citizens everywhere are hoarding packets of halloumi fries to tied them over until the next shipment arrives.

Have you tried Aldi's halloumi fries yet? Let us know what they're like below.