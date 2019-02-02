The countdown is well and truly on for bcu Coffs Tri

DON'T MISS OUT: Spots are filling up quickly for the annual bcu Coffs Tri, with capacity fields expected to go round in the event.

DON'T MISS OUT: Spots are filling up quickly for the annual bcu Coffs Tri, with capacity fields expected to go round in the event. Darrell Nash

TRIATHLON: With just four weeks until the bcu Coffs TRI, entries are coming in thick and fast and organisers encourage anyone planning on taking part not to delay their entry as the event is very likely to reach capacity.

Race director Noel Phillips is thrilled with the number of entries received to date and can't wait for the event to roll around.

"Entries have been coming in steadily since November and we expect to see a last-minute rush over the next few weeks,” Phillips said.

"We have been fortunate enough to receive funding from Coffs Coast Events as well as Destination NSW so have been able to promote the event further afield and this is reflected in the number of interstate entries we have received,” he said.

All events are filling fast with the enticer and team events expected to sell out first.

Many local businesses are prominent in the team entry lists including Hair at the Promenade, North Coast Swim Academy, Artisti and Rainbow Cycles.

The Scoot for Schools Cup is on again and open to all primary school students who enter the bcu Coffs Kids Tri.

It is a great opportunity for kids to take part in a fun, community event while at the same time giving their schools a chance to win vouchers to spend on sporting equipment.

The bcu Coffs TRI includes races for children aged six and up, an enticer triathlon aimed at first-timers and the more challenging standard distance event (1.5km swim/40km cycle/10km run), for both individuals and teams.

All competitors will enjoy a protected harbour swim, a cycle on closed roads and a picturesque run around the upgraded Jetty Foreshores precinct.

The fun, locally-run event offers something for all ages and abilities and all funds raised are distributed back to the local charities and community groups who assist with the running of the event.

Entries for the bcu Coffs TRI on March 2-3 close on February 27 if not sold out prior, with no late entries available on race day.

For entries and further information, go to www.village sports.com.au.