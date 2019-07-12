The Coffs invention which has the NBA and EPL on the phone

REVOLUTIONARY: Craig Hubbard with his KiSS Ankle Brace. The invention is catching the eye of professional sporting teams around the world.

ALL SPORTS: Coffs Harbour's Craig Hubbard has his sights on global sporting markets after inventing an innovative device to prevent and repair ankle injuries which are all to common.

With the support of the NSW Government, Hubbard hopes his Kinetic Impulse Suppression System (KiSS) Ankle Brace will improve the way sports professionals treat injured ankles worldwide.

Hubbard is a former basketball player for the Sydney Supersonics and Sydney Kings who studied mechanical and industrial engineering before switching to a degree in biomechanics and rehabilitation.

"I launched the KiSS Ankle Brace last June when I presented at the world's largest football medical conference - the XXVII Isokinetic Medical Group Conference Football Medicine in Barcelona involving FIFA's Medical Centre of Excellence,” Hubbard said.

"Since then, I have sold about 400 braces including in the United States and Germany.”

Hubbard said his ankle brace has great potential with billions of dollars currently spent worldwide each year on treatment and follow up care for ankle injuries.

"Tape is often used to strap injured ankles but this is a flawed process as locking up the ankle leads to long term dependency and ligament laxity - it doesn't repair the ligaments,” he said.

"The KiSS Ankle Brace system is designed to prevent injuries for people with past ankle problems, holding the joint together to repair ankle ligaments and cartilage.

"The KiSS system spreads load forces up the leg, immobilising ankle strains immediately. It is like a car airbag or retractable seatbelt in that you only realise it is there if you roll your ankle, with the brace acting like a shock absorber.”

Hubbard has so far worked with English Premier League clubs, NBA teams, Major League Baseball franchises and Major League Soccer to help address and prevent ankle sprains to some of the most famous athletes in the world. If you're interested in the KiSS Ankle Brace System contact Coffs Physio.