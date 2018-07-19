The Coffs Coast's Guide to the Tides

WE know how important our weekly Coffs Coast tide guides are for local fishos, beach walkers, surfers and any beachgoer enjoying the best that our coastline has to offer.

To help you plan your next surf, stroll on the sand, fishing expedition or beach volleyball game, we've published a go to online Tide Guide for July and August.

With our stretch of the coast offering the best beaches in Australia we hope you make the most of your time on the sand and in the surf.

Coffs Coast Tides July 14 to July 20.

Coffs Coast Tides July 21 to July 27.

Coffs Coast tides July 28 to August 3.

Coffs Coast tides August 4 to August 10.

Coffs Coast tides August 11 to August 17.

Coffs Coast tides August 18 to August 24