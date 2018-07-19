The Coffs Coast's Guide to the Tides
WE know how important our weekly Coffs Coast tide guides are for local fishos, beach walkers, surfers and any beachgoer enjoying the best that our coastline has to offer.
To help you plan your next surf, stroll on the sand, fishing expedition or beach volleyball game, we've published a go to online Tide Guide for July and August.
With our stretch of the coast offering the best beaches in Australia we hope you make the most of your time on the sand and in the surf.