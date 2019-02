Each week the Advocate has called on our readers to send us the best pictures of their pooches enjoying the Coffs Coast, and the proud pet parents have never failed to deliver.

We receive more than 100 photos a week, showing just how much residents love their four-legged friends.

Check out our short-listed picks of the some of the Coffs Coast's cutest dog photos below, and don't forget to submit yours at our next Facebook call-out on Wednesday.