The Coffs Coast’s biggest crime stories of the last month

From a cold case murder charge to a bush doof stabbing, these are the biggest crimes to rock the Coffs Coast in September.

Cold case murder accused faces court

A SECOND man charged with the murder of Jay Brogden, 33-year-old Gavin Philip Parnell, was extradited from Coffs Harbour to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 27.

Mr Brogden, who was 21 at the time, was last seen in Cannonvale on April 21, 2007 and his body has never been found.

A coronial inquest into Mr Brogden’s disappearance was held in 2015 and in April police charged Braddon Butler, 33, over the murder.

Mr Parnell was arrested in Coffs Harbour on March 26 by New South Wales police on unrelated matters.

Police put up a billboard on the Bruce Highway at Cannonvale to help solve the murder of Jay Brogden in 2007.

Woman who defrauded employers over several years jailed

A 45-year-old woman jailed for more than $270,000 of fraud emailed her boss and resigned just 20 minutes after the company found out about her crimes.

Allison Egar was sentenced to three years with a non-parole period of 18 months at Coffs Harbour District Court for the crimes committed against two separate Coffs Coast employers over four years.

Teenagers allegedly armed with axe and scissors target elderly in crime spree

PASSENGERS on a morning train from Brisbane were shocked to see up to 16 police surrounding the Coffs train station on September 3.

The officers boarded the train and arrested a 14-year-old boy, who stands accused of taking part in several alleged break, enter and steal offences across the Coffs-Clarence region alongside an accomplice.

The pair are allegedly linked to a number of terrifying incidents, including breaking into homes and threatening elderly residents with an axe and knife.

Man allegedly filmed starting bushfire

A DORRIGO man, 57, facing arson charges was refused bail at Coffs Harbour Local Court on September 11.

The man was arrested by detectives from the Financial Crimes Squad’s Arson Unit in relation to the bushfire he allegedly lit at Dangar Falls in August.

During his arrest he was also allegedly found in possession of cannabis.

Teen accused of bush doof stabbing faces court

A COFFS Harbour teenager accused of stabbing an 18-year-old man at an illegal bush doof north of Coffs Harbour faced court on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The victim Makye Muir, who survived the attack, was stabbed six times at the party held at Wedding Bells State Forest, Bucca, in August.

The victim in hospital following the attack.

Alleged shopping centre predator refused bail

A MAN who allegedly followed a young girl into a Coffs Coast clothing store and indecently assaulted her while her family wasn’t looking has been refused bail in court.

According to police, the 10-year-old girl was with her family at a shopping centre in Toormina on September 14 when the alleged assault took place.

The 49-year-old man allegedly sexually touched her before fleeing the store.

He will reappear at Coffs Harbour Local Court again on October 15.

Man hospitalised after violent mugging in Coffs CBD

A MAN was left with a bleed on his brain after being assaulted and robbed in the heart of Coffs Harbour on the night of September 14.

He was sitting at a bus shelter when he was allegedly approached by another male, who demanded the victim’s possessions and proceeded to kick and punch him.

The assailant allegedly obtained the victim’s phone and wallet before fleeing the scene.

Man charged with deliberately setting house on fire

A MAN was charged with an act of arson after a family lost everything in a house fire on Oriana St on September 22.

The 37-year-old, who police say is known to the family, was arrested and charged with damage property by fire.

He was ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.

None of the occupants were injured, but paramedics were required to assist a number of kittens affected by the fire.

DESTRUCTION: Fire completely gutted a Coffs Harbour home on Oriana St. Photo: Frank Redward

Two women dead after being struck by car in parking lot

TWO women died after they were hit by car in Nambucca Heads on the night of September 28.

Just before midnight police were called to a Nambucca Heads shopping centre, where the two women, 24-year-old Skye Luland and 20-year-old Kazzandra Widders, had been struck and later died at the scene.

The mother of Skye Luland, 52-year-old Linda Britton, was charged with manslaughter, dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop and render assistance.

