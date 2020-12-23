The Coffs Coast playgrounds in line for upgrades in 2021

Concept designs of the new play equipment at Len Towells Oval at Nana Glen. Coffs Harbour City Council are looking for feedback from residents.

Four Coffs Coast communities are set for bigger and better playgrounds with a money flying in from all directions to improve the region’s offerings to children.

Playgrounds in Lowanna, Nana Glen, Sandy Beach and Sawtell are all locks for new equipment with Council looking for local residents to have their say on the final concept designs.

The Federal Government is funding the largest of the projects, at Len Towells Oval in Nana Glen, with $205,000 going towards a large multi-storey unit with two slides, a bridge and climbing features.

A design of the planned upgrade to the Lowanna Reserve playground. Coffs Harbour City Council are looking for feedback.

There will also be improved access via a new entrance.

Lowanna Reserve and Gillibri Crescent, Sawtell will share in $170,000 worth of upgrades with Lowanna getting a much needed facelift with a small multi-play unit, new picnic table and refurbished swings.

Gillibri Crescent will get similar, with some extra benches thrown in.

Some of the features of the proposed upgrade to Seacrest Boulevard playground in Sandy Beach.

Funded by $70,000 of developer contributions, Seacrest Boulevard playground in Sandy Beach will be more modest, with equipment geared toward a younger crowd and multiple landscaping upgrades.

To make a submission on any of the proposals visit Coffs Harbour City Council’s website.