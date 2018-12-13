The Coffs Coast is truly a golfers' paradise

BEST IN THE LAND: The Bonville Golf Resort has been voted Australia's favourite course for the third year in a row.

BEST IN THE LAND: The Bonville Golf Resort has been voted Australia's favourite course for the third year in a row. Trevor Veale

Golf: Golfers from across Australia have spoken and believe the North Coast is home to two of the best three courses in the country.

In a poll conducted by Golf Australia Magazine, readers were asked to vote for their favourite three places to tee off, with the Bonville Golf Resort taking out top spot and the Coffs Harbour Golf Club ranked third.

It's the third year in a row Bonville has been voted number one and general manager at the Bonville Golf Resort Brad Daymond is extremely proud of his team.

"It's an incredible achievement to have managed the three-peat,” Daymond said.

"The golf course is in spectacular condition and I am so proud of all of our staff and their ongoing efforts to produce a beautiful product and outstanding customer service.”

Bonville managed to poll more than twice as many votes as the runner up, which was Barnbougle Dunes in Tasmania.

"We've been actively promoting the resort to golfers throughout major cities in Australia,” Marketing manager Christopher Winn said.

"We've been welcoming high volumes of traffic from all over the country.

"It's essential that we deliver on the golfing experience that we promise and it's our team of staff who should be congratulated on this monumental achievement.”

Coffs Harbour Golf Club was a major mover in the list this year, landing on the podium after being ranked eleven places lower in 2017.

"Being number 14 last year and number three this year really reflects the ongoing improvements and the fact that we've got an outstanding greens department,” Club general manager Paul McAra said.

"The capital investment that the club has been doing and the upgrades that we've done, not only to greens but to drainage and the couch conversion on our fairways.

"We've always been recognised as having some of the best greens in New South Wales and now the fairways are matching that so I think we're now really getting on the map which is fantastic.”