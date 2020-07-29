The Coffs Coast Advocate’s digital edition is here

The compact, user-friendly design of the brand new digital edition of The Coffs Coast Advocate allows readers to flick through the pages like a newspaper, and click on an article to expand in a new window. It's a flip-page product for people who want a newspaper-like experience.

I AM THRILLED and proud to deliver on our promise of a new and exciting addition now live and ready for your viewing on our homepage.

The Coffs Coast Advocate has launched its brand new version of the digital newspaper to keep readers informed with our biggest stories all in one convenient flip-book.

The user-friendly 16-page digital edition will be a welcome relief for many who enjoy the newspaper flick-through experience.

It means you can guarantee you won't miss any of the latest local news and sport as stories filter down the website.

Our dedicated subscribers, many who previously read the digital version of the newspaper, have been holding out for almost a month without it, and I'm proud to say the News Regional tech team have done a fantastic job behind the scenes creating this brand new product from scratch with zero notice and within such a tight time frame.

I thank you for your patience. I think you'll be suitably impressed.

Every local story written by our team of three journalists, as well as the best regional content from our neighbours at The Daily Examiner and the Northern Star, plus lots of favourite features from the previous Daily Examiner print edition, including national, shares and world news, weather, puzzles, comics, TV guide, lifestyle content, race guide, national sport and local sport.

You can check it out for yourself here, or you can find it each day by scrolling down our home page near the Development News and Crime News containers.

I believe it offers the best of both worlds - the newspaper experience, plus the interactive benefits of digital.

Only the first few paragraphs of each article is shown, and then you tap to read more. You can also click through to relevant stories linked within the article.

Whether you expand an article, or click on a link, it opens in a new window, so you don't lose your spot. You can also choose to navigate through every story one by one.

Not only can you flick through, zoom and print pages, but you can also make use of the search function to find exactly what you're needing.

Remember, this website will continue to be most up to date and comprehensive source of local news on the Coffs Coast.

CHECK OUT THE LATEST COFFS COAST DIGITAL EDITION HERE