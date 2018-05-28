The coast's top 5 spots with dogs

ARE you up for a day outdoors with your dog but looking for some inspiration on where they're allowed to go?

We've put together a list of dog hot spots on the Coffs Coast where you can walk your dog, let them make friends with other dogs and enjoy the great outdoors together.

North Wall

A popular place for dog owners to walk their furry friends is along North Wall beach at the jetty foreshores.

Whether you want your dog to stay dry and walk nicely by your side or play in the water and release some energy with a run, there are plenty of options.

Your dog can swim in the calm waters of the Coffs Creek where it meets the ocean or tackle the waves chasing a ball in the surf.

Dogs are allowed off leash at this beach.

Boambee Beach

With six kilometres of beach, it's up to you on how long or short of a walk you decide to do.

If you make it to the other end, the calm waters of Boambee Bay are perfect for a cool off before heading back.

Beware though, this beach is also open to cars, camels and horses. It's wise to be cautious of your surrounds and stay in control of your dog.

Maggies dog cafe

If you're looking for a place to take your dog and relax, Maggies dog cafe is perfect.

With play pens for the dogs, you can sit back, relax, order food and drinks for yourself and your dog while they make friends or play with toys.

They also offer play dates for specific breeds so your dog can meet others of the same kind.

Thompson Road Reserve

A safe and secure area for your dog to run around is the Thompson Road Reserve.

This dog park is fully fenced so you can let your dog off leash and has agility equipment, binds, seating and tables.

Dogs must be kept under direct supervision and control even when off leash.

Beaches and reserves where dogs are allowed off leads:

- Hearns Lake Beach.

- Darkum Beach.

- Emerald Beach, north of Fiddamans creek.

- Woolgoolga back beach.

- Corindi/Pipeclay Beach.

Dog waste must be picked up in public areas.

If you're found failing to pick up after your pet, you could receive an on-the-spot fine of $275.