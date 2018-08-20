The coast's largest solar project unveiled

Drone shots of the solar panels installed on top of Park Beach Plaza.

THE Bachrach Naumburger Group, owners of Park Beach Plaza, Park Beach HomeBase, Gateway House and Jetty Village in Coffs Harbour, Orana Mall Shopping Centre in Dubbo and commercial properties in Brisbane have completed their 3-stage solar installation across all three properties further reducing their environment footprint

The recently completed Park Beach Plaza installation is the largest operational rooftop solar power system on the Mid North Coast of New South Wales.

It includes 1,679 solar panels covering a roof area of approximately 12,000 m2, generating 554kw of power or the equivalent of around 116 homes and offsetting 613 tons of CO2 per annum.

Gateway House, is already 5.5 Star NABERS rated building, located behind Park Beach HomeBase and home to Centrelink, saw the installation of a100 kW solar system late in December 2017, with the system performing exceptionally well since installation, we will be looking for a 6 Star Rating in 2018.

Between the installations at Park Beach Plaza, Gateway House and the 1,224 solar panel installation completed at Orana Mall in Dubbo earlier this year, the Bachrach Naumburger Group (BNG Group) is the largest solar power operator based in Coffs Harbour.

"The company has committed a total investment in excess of $1.2 million dollars across the properties and we are proud to be partnering with local supplier Mega Watt Power Peter and Ben Bulanyi with these projects," BNG Group stated.

"The BNG Group has a strong focus on sustainability, accepting the company's role in the economic, social and environmental issues of our time.

"The BNG Group's ongoing sustainability strategy is to continue to reduce our Carbon footprint and will continue the roll out of solar installations with several of the company's Brisbane commercial buildings installing solar in 2019.

"The BNG Group has also undertaken an extensive rollout of LED lighting upgrades throughout Park Beach Plaza and Park Beach HomeBase late in 2017."

The lighting has been updated both internally and externally across both sites, complimenting works undertaken some five years ago, significantly improving energy efficiencies, but also improving light quality throughout a number of areas for our customers.

This latest round of environmental initiatives is in addition to the considerable investment the Bachrach Naumburger Group has made in significant water savings at Park Beach Plaza with the upgrade of centre amenities over the last few years.

These improvements have resulted in over a 25% reduction in water usage over the last five years.

Park Beach Plaza has also seen the introduction of an expanded recycling program including paper, cardboard, co-mingle, food waste and green organics recycling.

These initiatives have seen more than 60% of the centres waste now diverted from landfill to recycling. We hope to expand on this programme further into 2018 with initiatives being investigated through local operators, Handybin Waste

Beyond these initiatives, the owners have also committed to supporting emerging technologies. Park Beach Plaza recently finalised an agreement which saw the installation of 6 Tesla Super Charging Stations at the centre.

The charging stations are part of an expanding network to compliment the evolution of Electric Vehicles in Australia and Park Beach Plaza are proud to be involved in this emerging industry.