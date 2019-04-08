Menu
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison experiences a significant turnaround in the latest Newspoll. Picture: AP Photos/Rod McGuirk, File
Politics

Newspoll turnaround: Coalition surges ahead

by Staff writers
8th Apr 2019 5:08 AM
THE Coalition's political fortunes have improved as Australians wait for Scott Morrison to fire the starter's gun on the federal election.

The Australian reports the latest Newspoll reveals a four point turnaround for the Morrison Government, following the Federal Budget where $302 billion in personal income tax cuts were announced.

It was expected the PM would call the election this weekend, but he is thought to have delayed the announcement in order to spruik the Budget's promises.

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made some gains, moving within striking distance of Labor according to the latest Newspoll. Picture: Chris Pavlich/The SundayTelegraph
The Coalition has improved its two-party preferred standing by two points, now 48/52 after trailing 46/54 just one month ago when the poll was conducted. The Coalition's primary vote has gained two points, rising to 38 while Labor's has dropped to 37.

One Nation's primary vote dropped a point to six per cent following a scandal over allegations a senior staffer sought funding from America's NRA to try to loosen Australian gun laws.

In terms of who the public sees as the better PM, Mr Morrison has received the best result since he took over Liberal leadership last year, pulling away from Scott Morrison as preferred leader. Mr Morrison's personal approval is now at 46 points with Mr Shorten's dropping one point to 35, creating the widest gap between them since last year.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten unveiled a $37.7 million package to support young Australians with cancer, but the plan is not inspiring voters. Picture: AAP Image/Ellen Smith
Mr Shorten found himself pressed with his plans to persuade 50 per cent of Australians to convert to electric vehicles by 2030, and his offer of a Medicare overhaul targeting cancer not inspiring voters.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's budget was ranked by voters as the best in a decade and the most likely to offer the most financial relief to Australians since the Howard Government's $1.4 billion package for seniors in 2007.

 

- with The Australian

