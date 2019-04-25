The circus rolls into the Bonville Golf Resort

THANK YOU: Plenty of people were involved with Bonville's annual members' appreciation day.

GOLF: It was another extraordinary members' appreciation day at Bonville Golf Resort last week as 120 players made their way around the championship layout, the place they call home.

The Bonville Members' Appreciation Day is a chance for the club to say thank you to all its members and it has been a fixture on the calendar for more than a decade.

The event includes an 18-hole single stableford competition plus a best two out of four teams event.

The 2019 event theme It's a Circus was well-received by many who dressed for the occasion.

Players enjoyed on-course food and beverage stops which included angel hair prawn pasta, braised wagyu brisket rolls and a selection of fine wines.

Players also had a chance to compete in a circus-themed can toss and a beat-the-pro challenge on the par three, 17th hole.

A growing constituent of younger members, including a couple of crack-shot new contenders, relished the chance to show up their older counterparts on the day.

Nathan Trezise, Chris Reid, Jake Stitt and Caleb Johnston amassed 92 points to capture the winner's flag with Jake Stitt posting 40 individual stableford points to win the best male award on a countback.

Bonville's newest female member and Australian softball Olympic medallist Natalie Titcume made her presence felt, winning the best individual female prize after posting 34 points as well as nearest the pin on the 11th hole.