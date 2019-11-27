The Christmas lights competition just for Aussies

THERE is a special group of Australians keeping the magic of Christmas alive each year.

They are the people who dress their homes in festive light displays for the joy of others.

Allianz Australia's Spotlight Your Sparkle competition, in partnership with this newspaper, aims to reward this community spirit by offering a cash prize of $1000 to the best home in each state.

And in the true spirit of the season, they will also donate $1000 to each winner's charity of choice.

Allianz chief festive officer and Spotlight Your Sparkle competition judge Jamie Durie enjoys an early start to the season at 10 Cambage Court, Davidson, NSW. Picture: Allianz Australia/ Matthew Reed

Allianz Australia chief market manager Nick Adams said it is heartening to see the tradition being upheld each year.

"In Australia we love to celebrate by decorating our homes and gardens with Christmas lights," he said.

"To help celebrate and encourage more Aussies to share their festive sparkle with their local community, we have launched Allianz's Spotlight Your Sparkle competition. The competition is about recognising the contribution these local Christmas light displays make to the wider community, while also giving back to those less fortunate than us."

Jamie Durie gets all wrapped up in Christmas lights with sisters Sophia and Sara. Picture: Allianz Australia/ Matthew Reed

Allianz chief festive officer Jamie Durie, one of the competition judges, said they were particularly keen to see patriotic and sustainable installations.

"I'm going to be looking for innovation, I'm going to be looking for sustainable style … and I want them to be Australian," Mr Durie said.

"Our version of a Christmas tree could be every bit as Australian as the gum tree and the banksias and the grevilleas that surround us.

Allianz Spotlight Your Sparkle Christmas lights competition ends December 15.

"For me, one of the most perfect trees around to decorate would be the woolly bush. It's super waterwise, it looks like a Christmas tree but it's an Australian native.

"Do it in a festive way but also remember that we celebrate Christmas here in the summer."

Instead of buying disposable decorations destined for landfill, Mr Durie suggested recycled items such as old fence posts can be used to make unique displays.

"You can (also) reduce your emissions of the Christmas period by actually attaching your solar panels to your Christmas lights," he said.

Parents Aza and Bass and daughters Sara and Sophia stop by to enjoy the lights in Davidson with Jamie Durie. Picture: Allianz Australia/Matthew Reed

Mr Durie said the charity aspect of the winner's prize was an opportunity to be thankful for our blessings.

"There's never been a more important time to think of those less fortunate than us," he said.

"I love the people that actually get out and decorate the externals of their house, I think it's wonderful.

"The friendships that get built and also the way that your own family glues together in times like Christmas and decorating together, it's all part of the journey."

Entries close December 15.

Jamie Durie's Christmas lights safety tips

DIY electricity should never happen: Christmas lights come with a transformer to lower voltage so don't makeshift your own lighting system.

Reduce fire risk by using LED lights, they don't get hot, use less energy and can be left on for longer periods.