The Cheesemaking Workshop the toast of local business

SHARP TASTE: The Cheesemaking Workshop won four awards at this year's Sunny's Business Awards.

CHEESE is not only a favourite for you and I, but the judges too of this year's Sunny's Business Awards.

The Cheesemaking Workshop was awarded four gongs at the celebration of Coffs Coast businesses on Saturday night.

With a deli offering about 160 different cheeses and kitchens to teach people the art of cheese making, The Cheesemaking Worshop proved to be cut above.

"The Cheesemaking guys are just taking it up another level," Sunny's Business Awards coordinator Leonie Kennedy said.

Unable to separate the curd and the whey, The Cheesemaking Workshop was appointed joint Tourism Attractions winner with The Big Banana.

Judges could not split the winners of the Business of the Year award after Moonee Beach Tavern and Total Gardens and Landscape Supplies were awarded the top gong.

"Both companies stood out in their respective categories. The judges had a dilemma, they couldn't split it," Ms Kennedy said.

Diversity was a stand out at this year's awards, with employment agencies, publishing houses, trade services, spa, taverns and garden centres amongst the many businesses sharing the limelight.

"It was really great having that diversity," Ms Kennedy said.

Award winners will now get a chance to vie for the NSW Business Chamber Regional Awards at Port Macquarie next month. Winners then progress through the NSW Business Chamber State Business Awards in Sydney at the end of the year.

Winners

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR (AGE 18-35): Melanie Browne The Cheesemaking Workshop

YOUNG BUSINESS EXECUTIVE (AGE 18-35): Jodi Wood Key Employment

BUSINESS LEADER (AGE 36+): Lyndall Dykes The Cheesemaking Workshop

EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION: Key Employment

EXCELLENCE IN SUSTAINABILITY: Affirmations Publishing House

EXCELLENCE IN SMALL BUSINESS: The Cheesemaking Workshop

EMPLOYER OF CHOICE: Community Care Options

EXCELLENCE IN BUSINESS: DFM Financial

EXCELLENCE IN BUSINESS PRACTICES: Community Care Options

ACHIEVE ANYTHING: Scotty's @ Sawty

RETAIL: Total Gardens and Landscape Supplies

EXCELLENCE IN SOCIAL ENTERPRISE: Australian Centre for Eating Disorders

NEW BUSINESS: Mr Plummer

MARKETING AND ADVERTISING: Fuji Xerox Business Centre Mid North Coast

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND STAFF TRAINING: Community Care Options

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES: Vivid Legal

TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY: Moonee Beach Tavern

TOURISM ATTRACTIONS: The Cheesemaking Workshop, The Big Banana (joint winners)

SPECIAL JUDGES AWARD: Coffs Coast Foot Clinic, Dreamtime Day Spa, Ricki J Brideoake Bully BBQs

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: Moonee Beach Tavern, Total Gardens and Landscape Supplies (joint winners)