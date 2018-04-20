The Cheesemaking Workshop and Deli is the big cheese

THE idea that "cheese is the new chocolate” may still seem novel to some but the Cheesemaking Workshop & Deli team have known it for more than a decade.

That's why this sunny, fragrant one-stop shop framed by sweeping views of the hinterland and banana plantations, has cemented itself as an irresistible Coffs drawcard for locals and foodie trail tourists alike.

Run by mother-and-daughter team Lyndall Dykes and Melanie Browne at the original plantation homestead at the Big Banana, this award-winning deli and workshop space literally brings the world of cheese to Coffs' doorstep.

The deli is run by Melanie, whose knowledge of the story of each and every cheese on the shelf is disarming to any visitor. It stocks more than 250 types of cheese from Australia and around the world - the biggest cheese selection between Sydney and Brisbane. From powerful blue veins to decadent oozy washed rinds and camemberts; nutty goudas to crumbly toasty cheddars, the team is ready to recommend treasures for your entertaining, a girls' night in or as a just-because treat. Tasting your way around the options is encouraged.

To that end, the deli also runs a popular monthly Cheese Club, a lively and educational social evening in which locals can meet at the store, experience a selection of cheeses and accompaniments, as well as a glass of wine.

For those wishing to really dive in to cheese, there is the range of cheesemaking workshops which originally made Lyndall famous. Each is designed to take the mystery out of making cheese at home - imagine whipping up your own haloumi in one afternoon, creating your own fetta, and ripening your own camembert. All within grasp of home cooks of any skill level. "It's easier than baking a cake,” says Lyndall, who began the business in 2009 by teaching from her Emerald Beach home. "Plus you save real money, mountains of plastic packaging waste, food miles and all the unnecessary additives you get with supermarket cheese.”

The Cheesemaking Workshop & Deli

Big Banana Park, 2a/351 Pacific Highway Coffs Harbour

thecheesemaking workshop.com.au

0458 562 135