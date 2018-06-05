The cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast.

The cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast. news.com.au

DO you need to refuel your car but aren't sure where the cheapest options are on the Coffs Coast?

We've put together a list of the cheapest unleaded, ethanol and diesel prices in Coffs Harbour according to FuelCheck for the day.

Unleaded 91

Independent servo at Park Beach, 33 Ocean Parade - 152.9

United near the show ground - 154.7

BP south - 154.9

Liberty at Sapphire Beach - 155.9

Ethanol 94

United near the show ground - 150.7

BP south - 151.9

Caltex on the Pacific Highway near Halls Road - 154.5

Liberty at the Bailey Centre - 154.9

Diesel

United near the show ground - 153.9

United on Harbour Drive - 153.9

Liberty at Sapphire Beach - 154.9

Liberty at the Bailey Centre - 154.9