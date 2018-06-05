The cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast
DO you need to refuel your car but aren't sure where the cheapest options are on the Coffs Coast?
We've put together a list of the cheapest unleaded, ethanol and diesel prices in Coffs Harbour according to FuelCheck for the day.
Unleaded 91
Independent servo at Park Beach, 33 Ocean Parade - 152.9
United near the show ground - 154.7
BP south - 154.9
Liberty at Sapphire Beach - 155.9
Ethanol 94
United near the show ground - 150.7
BP south - 151.9
Caltex on the Pacific Highway near Halls Road - 154.5
Liberty at the Bailey Centre - 154.9
Diesel
United near the show ground - 153.9
United on Harbour Drive - 153.9
Liberty at Sapphire Beach - 154.9
Liberty at the Bailey Centre - 154.9