The cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe

5th Jun 2018 7:30 AM
DO you need to refuel your car but aren't sure where the cheapest options are on the Coffs Coast?

We've put together a list of the cheapest unleaded, ethanol and diesel prices in Coffs Harbour according to FuelCheck for the day.

Unleaded 91

Independent servo at Park Beach, 33 Ocean Parade - 152.9

United near the show ground - 154.7

BP south - 154.9

Liberty at Sapphire Beach - 155.9

Ethanol 94

United near the show ground - 150.7

BP south - 151.9

Caltex on the Pacific Highway near Halls Road - 154.5

Liberty at the Bailey Centre - 154.9

Diesel

United near the show ground - 153.9

United on Harbour Drive - 153.9

Liberty at Sapphire Beach - 154.9

Liberty at the Bailey Centre - 154.9

Coffs Coast Advocate

