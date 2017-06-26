The chamber president's report

AS I am writing this report I reflect on my initial objectives when I took on the role of president and what I have reported in my previous two Presidents reports and what I said in those and how I feel towards where we are now and what we have achieved and what we will continue to strive to achieve.

There were three main drivers for during my Presidency have been:

Working together, Changes start with us, and Best Regional City in Australia.

I still believe in my wish list as strong now as I did when I first wrote them.

We represented our members at all level of Government

We lobbied for a reduction of penalty rates (FED) , a reduction of CTP charges (NSW) and we represented the business community at the extension of Duke St (CHCC)

SCU - Our Chamber was influential in assisting Southern Cross University in securing a $12M Federal grant for Stage 1 of an Allied Health Facility in Coffs Harbour

We will continue to support SCU to obtain funds for Stage 2

Collaborating with Council in support of a number of projects and in particular for a $13M upgrade of existing and new infrastructure for the Cex International Stadium. Championed and achieved strong support from members in order to help support this opportunity in order to future proof this asset for decades to come

We are delighted to hear that Coffs Harbour will host The Tag World Cup in November 2018.

Supported our Council and airport manager to help secure the Newcastle to Coffs Harbour service with Air Pelican. First flight was in October

We celebrated the first anniversary of Fly Corporate - Coffs Harbour to Brisbane service

We continue to be a strong voice for our members and we represent them at the Re-start NSW, the Tourism, WRC community, and many more committees

We supported the CEX community sleep-out and the Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal

We had some great presenters at our regular networking breakfasts and luncheons included John Barilaro (Deputy Premier), Gill Hicks (London Bombing victim), Costa Group ,Steven Cartwright, Members Forum, Meet the Candidates, plus many more

There is still that question hanging in the business community.

Are we, as a city, going to move to the next level and be the best Regional City in Australia?

We, as a city, have learnt from our past when in the early 90's we missed the opportunity to become a tourism destination.

Why I believe that this is the time when it will happen:

We are attracting major development such as :

Residential Buildings, Platinum, Equinox, The Seashell and Pandanus

Commercial Buildings, Gowing Bros, PB Retirement Village, the refurbishment of the ex-Commonwealth bank building

Institutions and government buildings, the new Justice Precinct, the upgrade of our Regional Airport, SCU Stage 1 Allied Health, the further upgrade and expansion of our Health Campus, the new Ambulance Station

We have seen a very active Sports Event Unit at Council bringing over many groups resulting in over 30 million dollars into our economy.

The business mood is the most positive I have seen it for many years.

Are we there yet?

No, but we can be.... Provided:

We, as a business community work together for this common goal

We must improve on our services. We have a terrible name of non-caring for our customers, we lack knowledge of our region's attractions and things to do. We, every one of us (including our staff), must become ambassadors for our area, friendly and helpful to our customers and visitors

Our buildings, business and accommodation houses must upgrade and refurbish if we are to extinguish the sayings "We look old and tired", and "rooms do not represent value for money compared to other markets"

A selected group of business people have for many years put their hands in their pockets and contributed almost $200,000 to partner with council to bring the sports events you see and get the financial benefit today.

All the business community should be willing by understanding that manna is not going to drop from the heavens, but we all have to contribute to reap the benefits.

So the questions to you the business person are:

Do you share our vision of working together for the betterment of our city and community?

Are you prepared to contribute both financially and with resources so we can bring more events to Coffs Harbour?

Do you see the big picture?

If the answers to the above are yes, then we will become the Best Regional City in Australia.

It is a great pleasure to acknowledge we have three platinum sponsors: CEX Group, Park Beach Plaza and SCU.

On behalf of all of us at the Chamber we thank our sponsors (we cannot do it without your financial commitment), and our members for your continued support and patronage to our events.

I deeply thank our executive and committee members and representatives who supported us in the last 12 months. Your dedication and efforts for a better Chamber of Commerce is greatly appreciated by all of us.

As always our deep gratitude goes to Garth for his commitment and dedication to the business community and the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce.

It is with great pleasure that I announce Martin Wells, Michael Lockman, Michael Adendorff, Richard Hennessy, Dene Zahner, Leonie Kennedy, Ken Phillips, Sarah Pryor, Barry France, and Melanie Browne as the team for the Committee of Management for 2017-2018:

I welcome and look forward to working with the new committee during the next twelve months.

Let's work together to be the Best Regional City in Australia.