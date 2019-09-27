The caring chef CanDo

Celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge with Tafe students training at Osprey Restaurant Paige, Caitlin, Karly, Crystal and Lauren.

Celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge with Tafe students training at Osprey Restaurant Paige, Caitlin, Karly, Crystal and Lauren.

CELEBRITY chef Colin Fassnidge has proven his good guy image helping the CanDo Cancer Trust to put on a seven-course degustation to raise $20,000 for local cancer patients.

Better still chef Fassnidge of My Kitchen Rules fame also mentored TAFE cookery class students at Osprey Restaurant.

“This is the 10th year of Cando — the Coffs Coast’s only local cancer charity,” organiser Julie Jardine said.

“We have assisted more than 1000 local cancer patients and donated over $500,000 to assist with the financial burden imposed by cancer. We are so thrilled about the success of this inaugural degustation.”