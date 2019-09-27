The caring chef CanDo
CELEBRITY chef Colin Fassnidge has proven his good guy image helping the CanDo Cancer Trust to put on a seven-course degustation to raise $20,000 for local cancer patients.
Better still chef Fassnidge of My Kitchen Rules fame also mentored TAFE cookery class students at Osprey Restaurant.
“This is the 10th year of Cando — the Coffs Coast’s only local cancer charity,” organiser Julie Jardine said.
“We have assisted more than 1000 local cancer patients and donated over $500,000 to assist with the financial burden imposed by cancer. We are so thrilled about the success of this inaugural degustation.”