Celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge with Tafe students training at Osprey Restaurant Paige, Caitlin, Karly, Crystal and Lauren.
Business

The caring chef CanDo

26th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
CELEBRITY chef Colin Fassnidge has proven his good guy image helping the CanDo Cancer Trust to put on a seven-course degustation to raise $20,000 for local cancer patients.

Better still chef Fassnidge of My Kitchen Rules fame also mentored TAFE cookery class students at Osprey Restaurant.

“This is the 10th year of Cando — the Coffs Coast’s only local cancer charity,” organiser Julie Jardine said.

“We have assisted more than 1000 local cancer patients and donated over $500,000 to assist with the financial burden imposed by cancer. We are so thrilled about the success of this inaugural degustation.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

