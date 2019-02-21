How parents can spy on young drivers

Chevrolet has developed an app to track your car and alert you when other drive it where they shouldn’t.

THE world is dark and full of terrors. But this car maker wants to remove the stress and worry out of these situation.

Chevrolet - sister brand to Holden - has revealed its new mobile app that helps you track and spy on your loved ones.

Called Vehicle Locate, it allows owners of the vehicle to send automated texts to others when the vehicle leaves or arrives at a designated area or location. Owners - or those with access - can also locate the car at any point.

And while the technology has the ability to be used in creepy ways there are useful and practical applications, too.

Nowhere to hide: Owners can track their vehicle at all times.

Parents can use the technology to make sure their kids get to the destination safely and do not divert from the prearranged location.

Chevrolet suggests workers can use the vehicle to notify their family when they are returning from work or are close to home. They also recommend using them when going on dates with people met on apps or the internet.

Chevrolet product manager Alejandra Gonzalez says the aim of the technology is to make life easier for its users.

"At Chevrolet we aim to make our drivers' lives easier through smart and purposeful technologies," says Gonzalez.

"Vehicle Locate provides both drivers and their loved ones with peace of mind in a variety of different drive-related scenarios."

Owners get alerts when their vehicle leaves a prearranged area or location.

The service is currently available in North America and Mexico. There is no word on whether this tech would make it to Australia but there is scope for the technology to come here in the future as more Chevrolet vehicles become available.

Holden Special Vehicles (HSV) is importing and converting the Chevrolet Camaro sports coupe and the Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck while the maker considers building them in right-hand drive.

Holden sells the Trax and Equinox SUVs and Colorado ute, which are Chevrolet-based vehicles.

Chevrolet Silverado: Right-hand drive conversion by HSV.

However Chevrolet isn't the only one using tracking or controlling technology to help loved ones spy on car uses.

Ford's MyKey technology acts like a digital nanny to help keep young drivers from getting distracted.

My Key can disable incoming phone calls, restrict top speed and audio volume - or mute completely if a seat belt is not buckled.

There is also an app from insurer UbiCar in Australia that uses telematics to track driver behaviour.

The app tracks whether the phone is picked up or used, plus vehicle speed, acceleration, braking strength and cornering.

The score generated from this tracking will directly affect the user's insurance premiums, in effect rewarding good driving and punishing risky drivers.