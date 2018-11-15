The Bunnings incident: Gympie to blame for Aussie Oniongate?

WAS IT TREVOR? A caller going by the name of "Trevor” told ABC radio yesterday that he could have been the one to bring down the wrath of OH&S on the common sausage sizzle after he slipped on a cooked onion at the Gympie Bunnings store.

COULD the cause of Australia's bizarre Bunnings sausage sizzle drama - in which occupational health and safety regulations demanded onions be placed on the bread before the sausage - lie in Gympie?

Social media feeds descended into madness yesterday after the national hardware giant announced the change came about due to a potential "slipping hazard" created by pieces of fallen onion, and talkback radio was no different.

Numerous commentators chimed in on yesterday morning's episode of ABC Sunshine Coast's Breakfast with Robert Blackmore program, but it was a caller going by the name of "Trevor" who left the host most shocked.

Asked about his Oniongate "experience", the man claimed he had slipped on a piece of onion and injured his back while visiting the Gympie Bunnings store on "a Sunday".

"I wasn't eating it ... I walked into the store and it happened so fast. I had leather boots on, (R.M.) Williams boots on, and I went forward like a banana down on my back."

"I wasn't too good at all ... I can't talk about it... they had to pay me out."

Floored by the claim, Blackmore suggested "Trevor" may have been "the exact reason for this change".

"(I had) a bit to do with it because I did push it pretty hard," 'Trevor' responded.

"I went out of my way to try and stop them from letting people go into stores eating those onions."

Bunnings chief operating officer Debbie Poole said "safety" was the reason for the change in a statement yesterday.

"Safety is always our number one priority and we recently introduced a suggestion that onion be placed underneath sausages to help prevent the onion from falling out and creating a slipping hazard," Ms Poole said.

"This recommendation is provided to the community groups within their fundraising sausage sizzle welcome pack and is on display within the gazebos when barbecues are underway.

"Regardless of how you like your onion and snag, we are confident this new serving suggestion will not impact the delicious taste or great feeling you get when supporting your local community group."

Bunnings did not immediately respond to requests for comment about "Trevor's" radio claims.