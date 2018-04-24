The shock signing that could save Broncos’ season

THE Broncos should not have moved Josh McGuire to dummy half to cover Andrew McCullough's absence and should instead go into the market to secure Robbie Farah.

That is the opinion of league legend Steve 'Blocker' Roach who can't believe the Broncos would even consider shifting one of their best back-rowers into the specialist No.9 jumper.

"Josh McGuire is their best running forward," Roach said.

"If he goes into dummy-half they lose all their momentum in their pack. I think it is a ridiculous move to put him in. He is an Australian player as a back-rower.

"He's also a Queensland player in that position, a great runner of the football. By going to dummy-half they lose his impact."

Robbie Farah is stuck in reserve grade at South Sydney.

The Broncos are guilty of not covering the hooker position with enough depth after McCullough suffered his second long-term injury in as many seasons.

After missing most of last season with a knee injury McCullough went down with an elbow hyperextension in the Broncos' 34-20 loss to the Storm that will keep him sidelined for up to six weeks.

McGuire has been given first crack at replacing him but Roach believes the Broncos should have had an insurance plan in place prior to the season.

"I've got to ask questions about Brisbane's recruitment," Roach said.

"McCullough was out injured with a bad knee last season and out for a long period of time and now he's done his shoulder.

Josh McGuire will line up in the No.9 jersey. Photo: AAP

"I can't believe they haven't gone into the market place to buy one.

"Wayne Bennett I've got two words for you, Robbie Farah.

"You need a hooker. They handle the ball more than any other player in the game. McGuire is lucky to bend down and pick the ball up. He's a running player don't put him at dummy half."

Wayne Bennet handed McGuire McCullough's No.9 jersey in the team named on Tuesday afternoon.

Sam Thaiday was confident the Broncos could cover the loss of McCullough in the coming weeks and backed McGuire to do a job for the team.

"I think he went really well when he went into dummy-half at the end of the game last week," Thaiday said on McGuire's performance against the Storm.

"And with some of the smaller players (like Nikorima) you can hide them a bit in defence but if he has to play that position he will muscle up for sure."