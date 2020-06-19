The cafe with a whopping 31 breakfast dishes

You will be overwhelmed by choice at this eatery that serves a feast of contemporary dishes.

You will be overwhelmed by choice at this eatery that serves a feast of contemporary dishes.

Choice overload is the psychological state of being overwhelmed by options.

While having a choice is terrific, too many can feel burdensome, engaging the brain in a draining battle of pros and cons as it tries to select the best option, while dealing with the risk and potential consequences of making the wrong decision.

Choice overload is what I feel when I read the breakfast menu at Savour cafe in Brisbane's New Farm.

Previously New Farm Village stalwart Vue, the contemporary and clean-lined eatery features a whopping 31 dishes on its all-day breakfast menu.

Savour at New Farm.

Yes, some of them are simple, grab-and-go-style options like an almond croissant, muffin or toasted banana bread, but most are intricate and involved, complete dishes, such as baked French toast with matcha-roasted pear, walnuts, berries, coulis and vanilla creme patisserie, or the heart-attack-on-a-plate panko-crumbed, deep-fried camembert with smoked leg ham, caramelised onion puree, poached eggs, hollandaise and asparagus on a croissant.

If they didn't all sound so good it wouldn't be a problem. But there are just too many appealing options, and we're not helped by one of the owners who simply walks away instead of offering advice when we remark about our struggle with the inundation of options.

After what feels like more deliberation than a court-bound jury, we eventually order the pork belly ($21.90) and the pumpkin omelette ($21.90) from the four omelettes available.

Pork belly with curry benedict.

The latter is one of the many vegetarian meals on the menu and features chunks of softened pumpkin, wilted baby spinach, shallots and feta rolled inside silky eggs with a dollop of hummus on top and two slices of malted toast on the side. While it needs a good grind of salt, it makes for a satisfying start to the day.

The clear winner in our choice showdown, however, is the pork belly, boasting three slices of butter-soft fatty pig reclining across rounds of dense naan, crowned with wilted spinach and two runny poached eggs dampened by a slick of curry hollandaise.

While mild on the heat scale, it's a dish that certainly packs a flavour punch (though it, too, could do with a bit more salt), especially thanks to a final flutter of crispy shallots and chilli slices.

Pumpkin omelette.

Coffee is the cafe's own blend and a cappuccino ($4) arrives as silky as a satin nightgown, while for something refreshing, try the pleasantly tart mango and passionfruit frappe ($7.90). A generous variety of hot and iced teas from Tour de Tea is also available, alongside cold pressed juices, smoothies, milkshakes, loaded shakes and muddled drinks like a virgin mojito called Where's My Mojo.

A trio of wines, handful of beers and quintet of basic spirits also come into play at lunchtime, when the menu expands even further to include share plates, mains, burgers, pizza and pasta.

That is somehow seemingly not enough for the kitchen to handle, however, and they also make the majority of their own pastries in-house, including everything from choux creations to banoffee tarts and macarons, which are beautifully displayed in a cabinet at the counter of the light-filled, timber-trimmed eatery.

While too much choice can feel overwhelming, Savour's appeal is that there's plenty of options to encourage you to return.

Originally published as The Brisbane cafe with a whopping 31 breakfast dishes