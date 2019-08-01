THE BOSS: Champion jockey salutes in the 2019 Coffs Cup

HE WAS three from three aboard Makybe Diva in the Melbourne Cup, now Glen Boss is three from three at the Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

The veteran jockey showed his class in the saddle to pilot home Love Shack Baby ($6.50) in the main event of 2019 to win by less than a length over Looks Like Elvis ($4) and Curragh ($4.40).

The David Pfieffer trained gelding showed plenty of guts down the long Coffs Harbour straight to round in leader Bodega Negra ($31) at the 150m mark before hanging on for a thrilling win.

The winning connections were ecstatic with the result as the five-year-old crossed the line.

Boss' previous victories in the cup came in 1993 aboard Abstraction and in 1994 when he piloted home Surrender Now.

"I went forward," Boss said after the race.

"Always felt like I was in a winning position. To come here three times and win all three is great."

David Pfieffer was gladdened when he read Boss had won his only two Cups earlier in the week. His decision to scratch Pelethronius and run him in Sydney on Saturday also turned out to be the right decision.

"It was a good plan," Pfeiffer said.

"Made me feel better when I read the story about Glen. A well executed plan, we had the two in and scratched the other one and win the Cup."

The Warwick farm based trainer was delighted Glen Boss has a perfect Coffs Cup record and delighted for his gelding who has now won six of his 25 starts for more than $260,000 in prize money.

"Glen looked like he was in the right spot and it turned out well. He's been a long time coming down in the weights too and that helped too," he said of the 54kg Love Shack Baby carried.

He also believes racing (in NSW) is in a healthy state where small country clubs can race for such good money and attract high profile jockeys such as Boss and Hugh Bowman.