MYSTERY: The 'crime scene' on the Leo Baker bridge in Gayndah.
Offbeat

The bizarre 'murder' scene that no one can explain

by Jake Finnigan
9th Jun 2019 6:39 PM | Updated: 10th Jun 2019 3:56 AM
A NORTH Burnett community has been stumped after the appearance of a supposed crime scene that no one is coming forward to explain.

The pedestrian walkway of Leo Baker Bridge in Gayndah has been covered in police tape, and a chalk body outline has been drawn on the footpath, which is also covered in what appears to be a large spattering of blood.

But when contacted by reporters, Burnett police had no knowledge of the crime scene.

Gayndah's fire captain was also unaware of the situation when contacted.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media was also unable to shed any light on the mystery, and suggested the scene may have been the result of filming.

"It sounds like someone has been doing some filming or something," the spokeswoman said.

"Normally if there's a murder or anything, blood is cleaned up straight away."

