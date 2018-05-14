World’s biggest unsolved mysteries of the year
Plane crashes, a submarine wreckage, missing persons and some high-profile crimes including the murder of an Australian gangster have made global headlines and left people around the world stunned as they await more clues to solve some of 2018's biggest unsolved mysteries.
These are some of this year's mysteries that have raised more questions than answers.
WHERE IS LION AIR FLIGHT JT 610?
Lion Air is one of Indonesia's youngest airlines but has grown rapidly, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations. But the location of Flight JT 610 is still unknown after 189 people were killed when the Boeing 737 crashed into the ocean on October 29 shortly after taking off from Jakarta.
Investigators say sensors that help prevent planes from stalling were replaced on the Lion Air plane the day before its fatal flight and may have compounded other problems with the aircraft. Body parts were recovered as searchers hunted for the cockpit voice recorder.
But by early November, Indonesia's national rescue agency ended a search for victims of the Lion Air plane that crashed into the Java Sea, while those trying to locate the cockpit voice recorder faced a new challenge as an electronic signal from the device began to fade.
"The ping sound is getting hard to detect and is disappearing," Haryo Satmiko, deputy chief of Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee, said in a text message in November.
"We suspect the cockpit voice recorder is covered by mud because the flight data recorder, when it was found, was about a half meter deep buried in the mud."
A new underwater locator with better sensitivity to detect the ping from the black box. But if it fails, a ship with mud-suction ability will be deployed to try and find it.
Already, preliminary findings based on information from the data recorder, which has been recovered, indicate a technical issue related to faulty airspeed readings was a contributing factor to the crash.
But the plane and its voice recorder have not been found, as the Lion Air was plagued by safety issues before the tragic crash.
WHERE IS MH370?
It's been four years, but the world is still no closer to finding missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 anywhere. The Malaysian government's report released this year in July found that all the evidence points to the plane being under manual control, before it was deliberately flown out into the Indian Ocean.
Chief Investigator Kok Soo Chon said the pilots made their first turn off course manually, not on autopilot.
But he could not confirm what happened when the plane took two more turns before it plunged into the sea. Investigator Kok said the report also shed more light on what happened before the crash: "The radio and telephone communication by the pilot and first officer with the controllers show there was no evidence of any anxiety or stress.
The aircraft maintainers record indicates the aircraft was well maintained … There was no record of any malfunction or defect of the aircraft - none that could have contributed to the disappearance."
He added: "The lack of evidence includes the information recorded on the fly data recorder, and other recording devices on the aircraft that could indicate why is aircraft had flown to the southern Indian Ocean.
In conclusion, the team is unable to determine the real cause for the disappearance of MH370."
Flight MH370, carrying 239 people, including six Australians, disappeared on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014. This is where the investigation could go next and one of the latest crash theories about where it could possibly be.
WHO KILLED GANGSTER JOHN MACRIS?
High profile Sydney gangster John Macris was killed after being shot in the chest outside his home in Athens. The millionaire nightclub owner, a Greek-Australian, was shot as he was getting out of his Smart car in Voula.
The Daily Telegraph reported that onlookers say they heard the assassin shout out "I'm going to finish him off".
According to local newspaper reports, the execution-style killing has led the authorities to investigate the death as part of a gang warfare.
After the murder, his body was flown back to Australia where he was buried in Sydney. His Playboy model and TV host wife Viktoria Karida has reportedly considered coming back to Australia.
WHERE IS INTERPOL'S MISSING CHIEF?
Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has not been seen since September 25 when he left France, where he is based in Lyon, to see family back home. It has since been confirmed by Chinese authorities that he has been detained on suspicion of bribery. But no one has seen him in public.
Interpol has received notice of his immediate resignation. But his wife has said she does not have proof of life. "I'm not sure if he is alive," she said. "They are cruel. They are dirty. This thing shows it means they can do anything, I can't imagine. No limit."
In a BBC interview, she said the couple's young children were missing their father and that she had been threatened. "A certain phone call asked me: 'No words, just listen. Two teams for you'. The two teams target me. In France," she said.
WHAT HAPPENED TO WILLIAM TYRRELL?
William Tyrrell, who has became known as "the boy in the Spider-Man suit", still remains unfound after four years of searching. But police are still chasing "active leads".
The case, which has captured the nation's attention, has now been referred to the coroner by NSW Police. They proposed that a coronial inquest would be held in 2019 before Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame, who observed the search police undertook in July this year.
William went missing from the NSW Mid North Coast town of Kendall at the age of three. A brief of evidence has been requested that is expected to be provided by the end of the year.
Police said the inquest would be an "opportunity to test information and evidence" gathered by Strike Force Rosann.
Although it was first believed he wandered off and got lost from his foster grandmother's home, police believe he was abducted.
In July, a month-long forensic search took place around Kendall after police got more information. But it did not lead to any major breakthroughs.
In 2016, police announced an unprecedented $1 million reward for information leading to William's recovery.
IT'S FOUND - BUT WHAT CAUSED ARGENTINA'S SUB TO SINK?
Amazingly, the ARA San Juan has been found a year after it went missing. Its final contact came on November 15 2017, when it was sailing in the South Atlantic, 450 kilometres from the coast. The submarine had 44 crew members on board.
But the wreck has not been raised yet, and are a few theories about what could have happened to the sub before it vanished:
*BATTERY FAILURE
In its final communication, the submarine reported it had overcome a mechanical breakdown that resulted from a short circuit due to water that seeped through the vessel's snorkel.
Three hours later, a noise similar to an explosion was recorded 48 kilometres from where the crew had given its last report.
Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters that the captain of the submarine said water had entered the battery compartment through the vessel's snorkel while its batteries were being changed.
*TORPEDO EXPLOSION
ARA San Juan had an arsenal of torpedos, and some claim that some of it might have exploded while still attached to the sub.
*CRUSH DEPTH
The ARA San Juan may have sunk below its "crush depth", or "collapse depth", at which point "its structure (would) not be able to withstand the water pressure".
CNN reported that a modern sub may begin to struggle at depths of around 500-600m below sea level.
WHAT IS MICHAEL SCHUMACHER'S STATE OF HEALTH?
Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher has still not been seen in public since his horrific accident in France on 29 December 2013. His family have been tight-lipped on details about his condition. His teenage son Mick doesn't appear to be positive about it either. A close friend of Mick, Nicklas Nielsen said he is "completely closed" about his dad's health.
Mr Nielsen told Danish newspaper BT: "Mick does not say he is sad about his father. He just said sometimes that it is sometimes hard. "I know him very well, also privately. He is a very quiet and calm guy. Very nice and welcoming and he talks to everyone.
"It was completely closed and not talked about. I still do a little karting with Ralf Schumacher and his team and nobody talks about it." Giancarlo Fisichella also admitted he is unaware of how Schumacher is doing following his skiing accident. Fisichella won three races in his F1 career racing against Schumacher as well winning the 24 hour Le Mans.
"I keep myself informed about his health, but nothing is known, they do not let us know anything about him," he said.
"I'm very sorry, as a colleague he was an incredible opponent, he wrote the history of Formula 1."
As fans wait for more news, they can now visit a mini museum showcasing Schumacher's private collection of his most coveted cars, trophies, helmets, hats and firesuits from his high-profile motorsport career.
His manager Sabine Kehm said in June that the exhibit was an expression of thanks to his devoted fans.
"It displays significant pieces from his personal collection," she said.
"The fact that this exhibition has found a home at Motorworld Cologne Rhineland is perfect for us. It's situated a few kilometres away from Michael's hometown of Kerpen, while sharing a passion for cars."
There have also been recent reports of him being moved to the US for further medical treatment, but nothing confirmed.
WHERE HAPPENED TO THE PORTUGAL SELFIE COUPLE?
Young Australian couple Michael Kearns and Louise Benson from Perth were found dead at the bottom of a 30m cliff in a quiet village in Portugal.
News Corp revealed this year that police did not interview any of the people who spent time with them before they fell from the clifftop at Praia dos Pescadores (Fishermen's Beach) in the surfing mecca of Ericeira. It was first thought they died while taking a selfie. A police source told News Corp the theory about the selfie was an "assumption'' by one of his colleagues, but just how they died remains a mystery.
WHAT HAPPENED TO SINEAD MCNAMARA?
Australian Instagram model Sinead McNamara, 20, was just days away from coming home to see her family in Australia before she was found dead in August on a billionaire's $190m luxury superyacht in Greece.
Greek coroner Ilias Bogiokas, who conducted the autopsy on Ms McNamara's body, told the Athens Macedonian News Agency that the Port Macquarie woman died from hanging and she did not have any injuries.
But her family have disputed the cause of death, after it was revealed she made a phone call to her mother the day before her death where she was crying.
There were reports that she may have been upset over a relationship breakdown before her shock death.
She had been working as a stewardess on the yacht owned by Mexican mining mogul and billionaire Alberto Bailleres for four months.
HOW FAR HAS KIM DE-NUCLEARISED NORTH KOREA?
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un finally met US President Donald Trump this year for their first groundbreaking summit - but questions still remain over how many steps Kim has taken to commit to their denuclearisation plan.
Since the summit, there have been satellite images showing improvements have continued at a North Korean nuclear facility.
In November, Kim also witnessed the test of a newly developed hi-tech weapon, while Pyongyang also released a US prisoner, sending conflicting signals at a time of sensitive negotiations.
Kim Jong-un's visit to the test site of what North Korea's state media called a "tactical weapon" that could protect North Korea like a "steel wall" threatened to sour the diplomatic atmosphere at a time when negotiations between North Korea and the US appear to have stalled.
The US State Department has played down the development, suggesting it would not derail efforts to persuade North Korea to give up a nuclear weapons program.
At an unprecedented summit in Singapore in June, Trump and Kim agreed to work toward denuclearisation and peace. But the agreement was short on specifics, and negotiations have made little headway since.
North Korea's KCNA news agency did not identify the weapon tested but called the test a success. The only picture released by state media showed Kim standing on a beach surrounded by officials in military uniforms with no weapons visible.
The description of the weapon as "tactical" appeared to rule out larger strategic weapons, such as a ballistic missile or a nuclear bomb, which North Korea demonstrated until last year, raising fears of a new Korean War.
WHERE'S KEVIN SPACEY?
Ever since the #metoo movement began and Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct by numerous accusers, he has simply vanished from Hollywood's entertainment scene.
He has not been to any red carpet events, nor has he been on social media. The final season of House of Cards also debuted on Netflix with little fanfare. One friend has said he has become a "total recluse".
WHAT WE STILL DON'T KNOW ABOUT JARRYD HAYNE
The embattled NRL star has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman in the Hunter Region in September.
He also faces civil legal action in the US over claims he raped a virgin during his time at the San Francisco 49ers NFL team in 2015.
He has categorically denied the allegations in both cases. We don't know how both of these cases will end, and how it will affect his career.
Hayne had been in talks with St George Illawarra to play his 13th NRL season in 2019 - but this is now in limbo.
WHERE ARE THE BEAUMONT CHILDREN?
It's been 52 years since the Beaumont children went missing. Jane, 9, Arnna, 7, and Grant, 4, have not been found since they vanished. Police conducted a new dig for human remains in February this year, but the search for the missing Beaumont children ended in more questions.
Detectives, forensic specialists and SES volunteers called off the search at the New Castalloy factory in North Plympton, with no plans to return to the site.
MADDIE MCCANN - DID WE GET ANY CLOSER?
Police didn't find any trace of her - but Scotland Yard spent another year looking into possible theories. One of the latest ones wasthat she could have woken up and wandered out of their holiday apartment.
But Gerry and Kate McCann have said the theory was "ridiculous" as heavy shutters found open in the bedroom where their children were sleeping would have to have been opened by Maddie.
The McCanns are still holding onto their hope that Maddie - who would now be aged 15 - could still be alive.
They have been told that police are confident of getting "a result", but nothing has emerged since she went missing on May 3, 2007.