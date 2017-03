IT'S the day of green and our most iconic attraction is joining in the spirit.

The Big Banana is taking part in Tourism Ireland's #globalgreening where the BIG attractions in Australia are turning green for the day.

Attractions around the world are joining in and turning green.

Check out the new coloured Banana tonight.

Other icons participating in Australia include The Big Kangaroo, The Big Merino, Sydney Town Hall and The State Library of New South Wales.