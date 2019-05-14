The big picture - why it's vital to make your vote count

WE'RE FOR YOU: The Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan is committed to delivering the news that is from the heart to Gympie readers.

WE'RE FOR YOU: The Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan is committed to delivering the news that is from the heart to Gympie readers. Renee Albrecht

THE widening chasm between the rich and poor is a worrying issue.

When Australia votes this week or this weekend, the question we should all be asking ourselves is "what kind of country/world do I want to live in?" not simply "what's in it for me?".

The big picture is what is important, and right now the big picture isn't pretty.

Domestic and family violence continues to worsen, so does the number of people who are homeless and the scourge of social media trolls, suicide and drugs, meanwhile CEOs and plastic surgeons are paid ludicrous amounts of money, the lowest paid workers lose their penalty rates and the wealthiest companies continue to dodge paying their fair share of tax.

Can somebody please hit the reset button? Are we still the lucky country?

Globally, the environment is under threat like never before.

The world is changing in many ways - and that change is speeding up as our demands grow and technology becomes more and more sophisticated.

Even if you don't like it, biology and evolution have shown us that those who don't adjust to change get left behind.

Participating will at least give you the chance to influence it.

While the inclination might be to go to bed and pull the blankets up over your head, that sort of denial or indifference is a luxury we can't afford.

Make your vote count.