The Big Bang Theory ends with bombshell

Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) get an important call in the final episode of The Big Bang Theory

SPOILERS: The Big Bang Theory finished off its long and successful run as television's top-rated comedy with an emotional farewell to the intrepid gang of nerdy misfits.

The long-running series concluded with two back-to-back episodes, The Change Constant and The Stockholm Syndrome, in an hour-long finale.

During the finale, the show's friends took one last trip together to support married couple Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) after they won the Nobel prize in physics.

The couple waited anxiously by the phone while friends prank called them before receiving the actual decision.

The final episodes were filled with a few bombshell surprises including news of Penny's pregnancy, a surprise cameo from Sarah Michelle Gellar and the elevator finally being fixed after it had been broken for much of the series.

Sarah Michelle Gellar popped up in the final episode of The Big Bang Theory.

Penny's pregnancy may be the most surprising given she has spent all season telling everyone that she does not want kids but now seems excited to keep the baby.

It included a scene in which Bialik, who is a neuroscientist in real life, urges young girls to pursue careers in science during her Nobel acceptance speech. "Little girls who dream about science" should ignore naysayers," she said.

In a fitting end, the often self-absorbed Sheldon followed his wife with his own heartfelt speech about the importance of friendship where he finally thanked the gang for putting up with his various eccentricities over the years.

The finale was followed by a behind-the-scenes look at the show in Unravelling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell with Johnny Galecki, who played Leonard, and Kaley Cuoco, who played Penny, as hosts.

Fox News reports that the series exited the airwaves with the most episodes for a multicamera series ever with 279 episodes.

It edged past Cheers, which aired for 12 seasons and 275 episodes.

The Big Bang Theory debuted in 2007 and overcame early doubts to become a cult classic after some questioned the show's chances of survival.

With its live audience and use of multiple cameras, the series is a throwback to comedies from the early days of television, but its formula proved popular.

The show was led by a crew of nerdy misfits starring Parsons, Cuoco, Galecki, Bialik, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Melissa Rauch.

It won 10 Emmy Awards, including four for Parsons.

The comedy leaves on a high as one of television's most popular shows.

