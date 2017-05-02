The big bake off

BEST BUNS? Who has the best buns in Coffs? Find out at the show.

THERE are plenty of awards, a bit of prize money and a lot of prestige up for grabs at the annual Coffs Harbour Show.

The Great Bailey Centre Liberty Scone Competition is just $1 to enter. All you need to do is deliver your best baked scones to the Norm Jordan Pavilion between 9am and 10.30am on May 14 with four scones on any type of plate (maximum 30cms). Winners announced at noon and must be in attendance to collect prize money. You are looking at $500 for best plain scones and $500 for best other scone courtesy of WH Bailey & Sons Bailey Centre Liberty.

The exhibition hall, also known as the pavilion, has always been one of the popular attractions at the Coffs Show offering displays of art and craft, cake decorating, cooking, flowers, plants, fresh produce, honey, home brew, jams, preserves, patchwork and photography.

This year a display by the orchid societies of Coffs and Woolgoolga, one by Total Gardens Nursery along with Honi Rieffler's display, Women in Agriculture, add to the mix.

School displays have been moved to the Dance Pavilion, a larger space is now allocated to local banana growers and the Ladies Auxiliary will provide tasty treats at reasonable prices.

It's time to get your entires in.

Entries for all sections are on our website and entry forms are also available from Caba's Drapery or the Show Society office at the showground.