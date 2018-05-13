SPOILERS: ‘Terrifying’ Eurovision moment
EUROVISION 2018 is well underway - and it's been a lively competition so far, with the UK's entry having to contend with a rowdy stage invader. Here are the highlights and lowlights of the competition so far - and a warning, spoilers ahead:
Stage invasions ... again
Last year, it was some dope draped in an Australian flag jumping on stage to waggle his bare bum at an audience of millions. This year, the UK's entry, singer SuRie, was mid-song when a man leapt on stage and snatched the microphone out of her hands.
Viewers praised SuRie for her handling of the rattling moment, as security bounded on stage and dragged the man away - but many demanded the UK get a do-over.
Coming after last year's much-seen stage invasion, the question has to be asked: How does this keep happening?
That poor woman. What a great performance despite that guy breaking through security. Me nerves. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/SvV3VxwN3T— DailyEdge (@dailyedge) May 12, 2018
That was everyone who's ever been on stage's worst nightmare and it must have been scary, but what a pro, what a recovery @surieofficial #Eurovision— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2018
Bloody hell. Just rewound that. It must have been terrifying. Does anyone know what the stage invader said? #eurovision— Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) May 12, 2018
I was already going to give @surieofficial a vote but she’s getting a stack more from me. I don’t think I’ve ever seen such professionalism in what must have been a terrifying situation. An incredibly poised and vocally powerful finish #Eurovision— Joanna Holman 🇦🇺🇲🇹🇫🇮🇮🇱🇫🇷🇸🇲🇬🇧🇪🇪 (@joannamuses) May 12, 2018
Get the SAS in there NOW. #Eurovision— Elizabeth Windsor (@Queen_UK) May 12, 2018
Just to confirm SuRie is ok. More news when we get it. #Eurovision— BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) May 12, 2018
Queen Jessica Mauboy
On to happier moments: Everyone's favourite European country, Australia, once again competed this year, with our very own mini-Beyonce Jess Mauboy putting in a powerhouse effort with her anthem We Got Love.
She earned rave reviews for her performance (and was mercifully untroubled by stage invasions).
Best reuse of Quality Street wrappers ever. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/M4Hef24mNV— Justin Myers (@theguyliner) May 12, 2018
Brilliant Australia, just brilliant! 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 #AUS #Eurovision— Miriam Kennedy (@Miriam_Kennedy) May 12, 2018
Go #Australia. Winner right there. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/mX7E0pK043— Barra Best (@barrabest) May 12, 2018
Australia is cheating by entering actual pop stars with legitimately good songs IMO #eurovision— Mary Hamilton (@newsmary) May 12, 2018
That is a good pop song! Australia 🇦🇺 #eurovision— Claire Richards (@_ClaireRichards) May 12, 2018
Estonia's dress cost more than your house
Singer Elina Nechayeva nailed her operatic belter La Forza, climaxing in a cacophony of Mariah Carey-esque whistle notes.
But all eyes were on her dress, which cost a reported 65,000 euros and could after tonight be upcycled as a projection screen to view next year's event:
Poor girl spent 65k and she still had to suffer viewers comparing it to a dunny roll holder, though:
Incredible feats of lyricism
Noway's Alexander Rybak is a previous Eurovision winner, but he was never going to make it to the top a second time with his offering this year, That's How You Write A Song.
Consider this chorus:
Denmark.
Nuff said.
More to come ...