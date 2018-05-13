SPOILERS: ‘Terrifying’ Eurovision moment

How does this keep happening? Picture: AP

How does this keep happening? Picture: AP

EUROVISION 2018 is well underway - and it's been a lively competition so far, with the UK's entry having to contend with a rowdy stage invader. Here are the highlights and lowlights of the competition so far - and a warning, spoilers ahead:

Stage invasions ... again

A man takes the microphone of SuRie from Great Britain, right, as a security staff approaches. Picture: AP

Last year, it was some dope draped in an Australian flag jumping on stage to waggle his bare bum at an audience of millions. This year, the UK's entry, singer SuRie, was mid-song when a man leapt on stage and snatched the microphone out of her hands.

Viewers praised SuRie for her handling of the rattling moment, as security bounded on stage and dragged the man away - but many demanded the UK get a do-over.

Coming after last year's much-seen stage invasion, the question has to be asked: How does this keep happening?

Queen Jessica Mauboy

On to happier moments: Everyone's favourite European country, Australia, once again competed this year, with our very own mini-Beyonce Jess Mauboy putting in a powerhouse effort with her anthem We Got Love.

She earned rave reviews for her performance (and was mercifully untroubled by stage invasions).

Estonia's dress cost more than your house

Singer Elina Nechayeva nailed her operatic belter La Forza, climaxing in a cacophony of Mariah Carey-esque whistle notes.

But all eyes were on her dress, which cost a reported 65,000 euros and could after tonight be upcycled as a projection screen to view next year's event:

Someone’s been to Spotlight. Picture: AP

Poor girl spent 65k and she still had to suffer viewers comparing it to a dunny roll holder, though:

Incredible feats of lyricism

Noway's Alexander Rybak is a previous Eurovision winner, but he was never going to make it to the top a second time with his offering this year, That's How You Write A Song.

Consider this chorus:

Denmark.

Conchita Wurst’s influence can still be felt to this day. Picture: AP

Nuff said.

More to come ...