WHAT A SIDE: Future rugby league immortal Wally Lewis and Wallaby great Mark Ella were both stars of the 1977/78 Australian Schoolboys team.
ROYALTY: 'Best team ever’ is gathering on the Coffs Coast

Sam Flanagan
27th Aug 2019 12:06 PM
FORTY-TWO years after returning to home soil, the Australian Schoolboys side of 1977/78 is still regarded as the best rugby team to ever leave this nation.

Embarking on a 16-game tour of Europe and Japan, the team returned home unbeaten.

Their tour included wins over the schoolboy sides of England, Ireland, Wales, Japan and Holland.

The side, which featured Wally Lewis, the Ella brothers, Tony Melrose and Michael O'Connor, scored an incredible 110 tries and only conceded three. Coach Geoff Mould now lives on the Coffs Coast, and is excited to be welcoming his former players to the region for a reunion this weekend.

"They're without a doubt the best team ever," Mould said.

"No rugby team of any kind has ever had such a successful tour. We aren't just remembered for winning games but for the style of rugby we played.

"We didn't kick the ball. We ran it in mud, rain or snow.

"They just played remarkable rugby. They brought the crowds to schoolboy rugby. The game had never seen anything like it."

The side was able to breathe life into the code when it was on its knees.

The ARU were unable to stage any test matches in 1977 because they were on the brink of insolvency, but the schoolboys gave rugby a light at the end of the tunnel. Even the London Daily Telegraph fell in love with the team.

"The Australians play a style of football which has certainly not been seen in this country since the war, if ever," an article read.

The team will be gathering this Friday night at the Toormina Hotel from 5pm with the public welcome to say hello.

Coffs Coast Advocate

