IN DEMAND: Why these 25 Coast streets are the ones to watch

FROM waterfront splashes on Minyama Island to Noosa's prestigious Little Cove and Buderim's breathtaking views, the Sunshine Coast is blessed with prime real estate.

Sunshine Coast Daily property editor Erle Levey - a man with 25 years of real estate journalism experience - has revealed his top streets for every suburb on the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Levey says if he won Gold Lotto tomorrow, he'd move to Little Cove but that Minyama, Noosa Heads, Sunshine Beach and Alexandra Headlands were high-class suburbs.

He said pockets in Cotton Tree, Currimundi and Mudjimba were timeless, while Buderim and Mooloolaba remained key areas.

"Bokarina Beach is one to watch, too - a definite up-and-comer," Mr Levey said.

"The natural features create what's good about the Sunshine Coast.

"The headlands, the north-facing beaches, there's an indoor and outdoor architectural blur.

"I first visited the Coast in 1970, then again in 1980. It had appeal then and it still has it."

As for his pick of the bunch: Little Cove. That's his dream.

"It's so natural, right up against the park ... the trees and some of the homes are just beautifully done," he said.

"The value and quality of homes have gone from beach shacks to absolute designer homes.

"They're in demand because of that money-can't-buy style."

ALEXANDRA HEADLAND

Janet, William, George and Kate, Edward ... the pocket. The golden triangle. The benchmark.

BUDDINA

Aerial photographs of the Point Cartwright Lighthouse, Kawana Beach and Mooloolah River. John McCutcheon

1. Andaluma Ave, north facing waterfront, opposite the marina.

2. Pt Cartwright Dr, scenic.

3. Oceanic Dr, oceanfront.

4. Harbour Dr for its convenience. It's on the river with parkland opposite and plenty of development taking place.

Once people live there, they tend to stay put.

BUDERIM

1. Ryhope St

2. Amaroo Dr

3. Horseshoe Bend

4. Eckersley Ave

5. Moorabinda St

"They're all consistent right throughout Buderim.

"The town never takes a step back. North-facing on top of the mountain, with magic views make them prime sites."

CALOUNDRA

The Twilight Markets Caloundra along Bulcock Beach Esplanade.

Bulcock Beach Esplanade, The water frontage.

"And anything with Terrace in the name with views over the water."

COOLUM BEACH

Grandview Dr and Centenary Heights Rd for their elevation and aspect.

"You get a good lookout from both those addresses. They are a little more affordable for the views.

"The agents tell me all the 'S' streets are always good to buy: Springfield, Seabreeze, Seagull, Seaspray, Sorrento ... they're flat level and so close to the beach and shops."

CURRIMUNDI

Watson St: oceanfront on the spit. It's full of heavy-hitters. Direct ocean frontage and not a through road.

Cooper St: private with lakefront esplanade, very-tightly held.

DICKY BEACH

Wilson Ave and Ngungun St for its oceanfront and privacy.

It's been a holiday home to a Governor-General.

GOLDEN BEACH

Heavily populated by units, Golden Beach is coming into its own. You can still pick up a fibro beachhouse for a reno.

Landsborough Pde, the Esplanade - fronting Pumicestone Passage.

Pumicestone Passage, Caloundra. Warren Lynam

KINGS BEACH

1. Burgess St, elevated views. Probably the most expensive street in Kings Beach. Great views.

2. Headland Esp on the point overlooking Moreton and Bribie islands.

MAROOCHYDORE

Alexandra Pde, near the surf club, anything in Cotton Tree.

Langsford Cres in Sunshine Cove is an up-and-comer, has long northerly and easterly waterfront aspect, and some sharp new homes.

MOOLOOLABA

DRONE: Aerial photos of Mooloolaba and Alexandra Headland. Patrick Woods

"Mooloolaba has been a 12-month success story with recording record sales. The volume of sales on the Sunshine Coast might be down but there is value in Mooloolaba. People are paying $800,000 to pull down a house."

1. Elanora Ave

2. Carwoola Cres

3. Culbara St

4. Neerim Dr

5. Parkyn Pde are all north facing with waterfronts.

Aldinga Pl has had a recent $2million sale and, with Caroothool Pl, are both performing very well.

MINYAMA

1. Coomaroo Cres

3. Kumbada Ct

3. Minyama Island

Minyama Island - the "Noosa of the South”. Waterfront Agent

"All have deep water frontage, good aspect.

"Mooloolah Dr is the pick of the bunch: the "Noosa of the south". A million-dollar suburb like Noosa Heads, Sunshine Beach, and Alex.

MOFFAT BEACH

1. McIlwraith St and the Queen of the Colonies Parade: landmark streets, northerly aspect, elevated, great ocean outlook.

2. Bryce St is opposite the foreshore park.

NOOSA HEADS

1. Hastings St for its landmark status, international branding. It's so compact and tightly held. Airbnb has made it so much easier for these properties to be rented out regularly.

2. Kareela Ave, Bayview Rd, Allambie Rise in Little Cove. They're elevated, with a northerly aspect, and filtered views through the trees, up against Noosa National Park.

Little Cove at Noosa Heads - the favourite spot on the Sunshine Coast for property editor Erle Levey. Erle Levey

Noosa Sound - Witta Circle, Wesley Ct, Cooran Ct, Wyuna Dr, Noosa Pde - all waterfront.

Nairana Rest, The Quarterdeck, Angler St, elevated, close to Junction and Hastings St. The Junction has a nice buzz and you get views from these streets.

NOOSAVILLE

1. The Anchorage

2. The Promontory

"They're prime water frontage, handy to Gympie Tce and Noosaville shops/cafes. Two big heavyweights."

TEWANTIN

Noosa River at Sunset in Tewantin. John McCutcheon

Ward St, close to the river and park through to the shops. It's popular with Sydney people and Queenslanders due to its serenity and village feel on the river.

PELICAN WATERS

Raptor Pl, Millenium Circuit, Campbellville Circuit, Pelican Waters Blvd - waterfront

PEREGIAN BEACH

Lorikeet Dr, Pelican St, Peregian Esp.

MARCUS BEACH

Tristania Dr, Callitris Cres: proximity to the beach.

SHELLY BEACH

Beachside and Ocean Courts, Victoria, Banksia St.

SUNSHINE BEACH

1. Seaview Tce

2. McAnally Dr

3. Arakoon Cres

4. Enterprise St

5. Webb Rd

"The suburb has been home to Australian greats Pat Rafter, Michael Lynagh, Michael O'Connor and former premiers."

SUNRISE BEACH

Captains Ct, The Beaches, Marcus Dunes Ct - and has been home to former PM Kevin Rudd.

Kevin Rudd's house at Marcus Dunes. Geoff Potter

TWIN WATERS

North Shore Rd, Karinya Pl, Moorings Circuit.

MALENY

Mountain View Rd: horse properties. The Glass House Mountains views and proximity to the capital city has made it popular with Brisbane buyers.

YAROOMBA

Yinneburra St has to be included.

"Absolute beachfront, and it's got a natural feel to it. Jamie Dunn and Agro used to live there."