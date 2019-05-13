Menu
Property Week 1/144 Edinburgh St
Property

The best of both worlds

by KUE HALL
13th May 2019 9:42 AM

TRANQUILITY is the first word that comes to mind as you enter 141 Mount Browne Road.

Driving up the scenic road and into the driveway, you are immediately captured by the green rolling hills, gorgeous bushland views and a private home nestled amongst it all.

If the country life appeals to you but the thought of being too far from town turns you off, this is the property you must inspect. Truly offering the best of both worlds this country getaway is conveniently located an easy 10 minutes' drive to Coffs Harbour's CBD and is right on the school bus run.

 

Approximately 8 acres of land with a meandering creek, along with fertile creek flat and fully fenced paddocks make it easy to have livestock, horses or to plant whatever your heart desires.

The home is warm and inviting, with plenty of potential to add your own stamp on the property. With a long and interesting history, each long-term ownership of the home has provided upgrades.

An open plan kitchen and dining area is spacious and opens to a large covered deck, perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing and enjoying the views all year round.

 

A cosy living area is complete with combustion wood heater.

The bedrooms are all generously sized with built-in robes. The master bedroom enjoys gorgeous views over the property and private sliding door access to outside.

A fruit orchard has already been established on part of the property and includes mango, citrus, peaches and apple trees to name a few.

A large, four bay machinery shed at the rear of the property has room for workshop space as well as the tractor and other machinery.

 

 

Additional features include ducted reverse cycle air con, extra shower in the laundry and a spacious double carport. The NBN is connected and there are ample water tanks for rainwater and creek water storage, a new pressure pump and sealed driveway with turning circle.　

Coffs Coast Advocate

