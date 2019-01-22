Why controversial Queensland fish and chip shop will close

Carolyn Kerr's fish and chip shop front remains blank after controversy over her business name.

THE owner of a controversially named fish and chip shop says she is being forced to close her business in the face of a Fair Work audit after already weathering a torrent of abuse and complaints.

"I just can't do it anymore," Carolyn Kerr said.

The Battered Wife Fish and Chips owner took to social media this afternoon in an emotional video about her decision.

"It is with deep deep sadness that I inform you that we will cease trade next week," Ms Kerr said.

"As many of you know I have been the subject of an abusive witch hunt by a not for profit organisation… who are anti abuse.

A chalk board displaying The Battered Wife slogan: "the only battering anyone need know".

"However they threatened to throw bricks through my window.

"They complained to ASIC to have my business name revoked… I got through that one.

"They complained to industrial relations and child protective services, anonymously of course, saying that I was employing kids, that I was participating in child exploitation.

"I jumped through that hoop. That was the Friday before Christmas."

Since opening the Wangan store about 18 month ago Ms Kerr has copped much backlash about its name.

Now she is selling the business for $69,000 "walk in, walk out".

"The whole premises, which has a house behind it is for sale for $330,000," she said.

Ms Kerr said she was informed last week that anonymous complaints had been made to the Fair Work Ombudsman "who are now acting on it and doing an audit on my business".

"I believed that I had audit insurance like any small business should have," she said.

But she went on to say that this morning she learned her insurance didn't over Fair Work audits.

"I don't know how much the accountant is going to cost me to get the information together just to get through the hoops," she said.

"I just can't see any way that I can trade my way through it."

Ms Kerr explained that she had been injured while renovating her shop and was going through rehabilitation.

"I believed that if I employed the right staff that I would be able to step away from a hands on role and trade through it," she said.

"However this is just not viable, not now with the cost of an audit on me."

She then goes on to ask: "So who wants to buy a shop?"

"It's called the Battered Wife Fish and Chips. You don't have to name it that. But this is what you're going to get. All the hard work has been done for you," she said.

The video showcases a walk-through of the store as Ms Kerr explains what is included, what is owned and what is leased.

"Virtually everything you see is for sale," she said.

"My biggest disappointment is informing my team that they no longer have a job."