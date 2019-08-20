The Barron of Australian comedy

TOURING: Carl Barron will perform two shows in Lismore in November.

TOURING: Carl Barron will perform two shows in Lismore in November. Contributed

WHEN comedian Carl Barron was a small boy at school, he asked the teacher how ants feel. He never got an answer all those years ago but he still wants to know.

Voted number one comedian two years running, come along and see Barron's brand new show, Skating Rink for Flies.

A night where he ponders things we all think about but never mention. Things like plastic bags, peanut butter and the possible emotions of an ant.

He was born in Longreach, Queensland, the son of a sheep shearer, and formerly worked as an apprentice roof tiler.

Barron made his first television appearance on the NRL Footy Show on April 1997.

One of his perpetual jokes is that several people have mistaken him for people such as musician Paul Kelly.

There is no point to this show other than to make you laugh as much as possible. Funny stories from a bloke with a funny head.

In 2015, Barron sold out six shows in Lismore and the demand was so high than the promoter had to set up a show in Grafton, although the city was not included in the original tour.