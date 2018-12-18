The barre is set high

FOR dance mum, Licia Bruce, a busy weekend can consist of being in Melbourne, the Gold Coast, Brisbane and then back to Coffs with a car packed full of "tutus, make-up and fancy sparkly items”.

Licia's daughter, Tashi Goodrich, is a 13 year-old on a mission; to become a principal dancer with an elite ballet company in Australia or overseas.

"Tashi is a quiet achiever, very focused, very dedicated with a balanced approach,” Licia said.

"Ballet is her absolute passion. She tried basketball and athletics but she likes the discipline and elegance of ballet. "

It's been an action-packed and exciting year for talented Tashi who is well on the way to realising her goal having competed in a number of competitions throughout Australia, with international artists and directors of international ballet schools.

Tashi has been chosen as one of only three junior dancers to represent Australia at the Youth American Grand Prix in New York in 2019. The YAGP is the biggest student ballet competition internationally and is another opportunity for Tashi to demonstrate her skills and abilities to artistic directors of ballet schools all over the world.

Following an intensive round of auditions, Tashi was made an invitee to the Australian Ballet School, has been accepted into the spring training course at the Royal Ballet School in London in early 2019 and also been invited to participate in the summer intensive with the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in New York.

Her dedication and commitment is an inspiration to other dancers and she is grateful for the training she has received from her teachers Miss Francesca Montaro, Miss Meryn, Miss Elayeth and Miss Kirsty at the Harbour Performing Arts Centre in Coffs Harbour.

With several offers on the table, Tashi has decided to take up the opportunity to train full-time at the Tanya Pearson Classical Coaching Academy in Sydney.

Bur first, she needs to get to London, and also to New York to represent Australia, and is hoping to raise money through her Go Fund Me page.

"Unfortunately I cannot afford all of this, but with your help, I can fulfil my dream. The funds will cover travel, costumes, pointe shoes, accommodation, tuition fees for the Royal Ballet School etc.”

Tashi's page has already raised more than $2600. If you would like to help visit: https://www.gofundme.com/help-tashi-dance