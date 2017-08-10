The Ashes tickets are up for sale

Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor, Cr Denise Knight along with Australian womens cricketer Lauren Cheatle and local juniors announce the start of ticket sales for the upcoming ODI's against England.

IT'S the biggest rivalry there is in cricket and now you can buy your tickets to see the Commonwealth Bank Womens Ashes Series.

Tickets for the two women's ODIs to be played between Australia and England in Coffs Harbour went on sale today and exciting left arm quick Lauren Cheatle was in Coffs Harbour this morning saying she can't wait for the opportunity to take on the old enemy.

"I think it's so exciting to get to come to a stadium like this and get to play for the Ashes come October,” Cheatle said.

The two matches in Coffs Harbour are being played on October 26 and 29 and tickets can be bought via Ticketek.

Australian Womens cricketer Lauren Cheatle at announcement of 2nd ODI against ENG at Coffs Cex stadium in october.10 AUG 2017 Trevor Veale

"I think it's really important to put back into grassroots cricket,” she said.

With England recently winning the World Cup, the 18 year-old quick said the on-field rivalry between the two nations has increased.

"I didn't think it could go up any more but I think it has,” she said.

"Obviously England have come away with a World Cup win and I think it's just built the hunger in the Australian cricket team even more so we're really excited to come out here and have a really good competition.”